 MP News: Missing Niwari Software Engineer Found Dead In Rishikesh; CM Mohan Yadav Conveys Grief
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Missing Niwari Software Engineer Found Dead In Rishikesh; CM Mohan Yadav Conveys Grief

MP News: Missing Niwari Software Engineer Found Dead In Rishikesh; CM Mohan Yadav Conveys Grief

Soni had accidentally fallen into the swirling waters of the Ganga from the under-construction Bajrang Setu Bridge near Laxman Jhula

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Missing Niwari Software Engineer Found Dead In Rishikesh; CM Mohan Yadav Conveys Grief |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of 31-year-old software engineer Hemant Soni, a resident of Prithvipur in Niwari district, was recovered from a dam approximately 15 kilometers downstream from Rishikesh on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident. “The news of the death of Engineer Hemant Soni, who went missing after falling into the Ganga from a bridge under construction in Rishikesh, is very sad.

Read Also
Man Pays ₹40k In Coins To Buy Scooter For Daughter In Chhattisgarh; Was Saving Since 6 Months--...
article-image

In this hour of crisis, the government stands with the bereaved family. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul,” Yadav said in a condolence message.

Soni had accidentally fallen into the swirling waters of the Ganga from the under-construction Bajrang Setu Bridge near Laxman Jhula on the night of October 16.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai’s Fire Safety System In Shambles: 'Prevention Cell Exists Only On Paper,' Say Officers
Mumbai’s Fire Safety System In Shambles: 'Prevention Cell Exists Only On Paper,' Say Officers
Bombay HC Forms High-Powered Committee To Oversee Sanjay Gandhi National Park Boundary Wall Construction And Prevent Encroachments
Bombay HC Forms High-Powered Committee To Oversee Sanjay Gandhi National Park Boundary Wall Construction And Prevent Encroachments
Mumbai Crime: 7-Year-Old Boy Run Over Inside Malad Society, Suffers Multiple Leg Fractures; Police Book Woman Driver | VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: 7-Year-Old Boy Run Over Inside Malad Society, Suffers Multiple Leg Fractures; Police Book Woman Driver | VIDEO
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses UP Govt Of Negligence Over Supply Of Fake Cough Syrup
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses UP Govt Of Negligence Over Supply Of Fake Cough Syrup

He had started his trip from Prithvipur on October 14 with a friend. The duo reached Delhi on October 15, where Soni’s cousin, Amit Soni, joined them. The trio then proceeded to Haridwar for a brief stay before arriving in Rishikesh on the evening of October 16.

The Chief Minister personally called Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on October 19, urging accelerated rescue operations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Missing Niwari Software Engineer Found Dead In Rishikesh; CM Mohan Yadav Conveys Grief

MP News: Missing Niwari Software Engineer Found Dead In Rishikesh; CM Mohan Yadav Conveys Grief

MP News: Soybean Procurement To Begin From October 24

MP News: Soybean Procurement To Begin From October 24

Indore News: IMC To Take Prompt Action On Tap Connection Request

Indore News: IMC To Take Prompt Action On Tap Connection Request

Indore News: City's Super-Specialty Healthcare To Get A Boost Under CM Care Scheme

Indore News: City's Super-Specialty Healthcare To Get A Boost Under CM Care Scheme

Indore News: Metro Gets ₹1,668 Crore ADB Loan For Underground Corridor

Indore News: Metro Gets ₹1,668 Crore ADB Loan For Underground Corridor