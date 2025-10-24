 Indore News: Traffic Cops Take Out Helmet Awareness Rally
Along the route, bikers carried placards and banners urging people to wear helmets while riding

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the ongoing Road Safety Awareness Campaign, the traffic police organized a helmet awareness rally on Thursday to promote safe driving and adherence to traffic rules among citizens.

The rally was flagged off under the guidance of DCP (Traffic) Anand Kaladagi, additional DCPs Santosh Kumar Kaul and Naresh Annotia, ACP Manoj Kumar Khatri, traffic station in-charge Vijaykant Shukla and West Control Room in-charge Radha Yadav.

The bike rally started from Palasia Square, passed through Regal Square and Rajwada, and concluded at Palasia Selfie Point. Along the route, bikers carried placards and banners urging people to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers, use seat belts in four-wheelers, avoid speeding, follow traffic signals and refrain from using mobile phones while driving.

DCP Kaladagi appreciated the participation of police officers, traffic management volunteers, bikers and citizens who joined the rally.

He said that similar awareness activities will continue in the coming days to spread the message of road safety and responsible driving across the city. The police urged the people to strictly follow traffic rules for smooth, safe and pleasant travel in the city.

