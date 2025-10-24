 MP News: Mandsaur's Woman Sarpanch Found Dead In Chambal River After Family 'Pressured' Her To Resign
MP News: Mandsaur's Woman Sarpanch Found Dead In Chambal River After Family 'Pressured' Her To Resign

MP News: Mandsaur's Woman Sarpanch Found Dead In Chambal River After Family 'Pressured' Her To Resign

Preliminary investigations suggest a case of suicide, but the actual cause will only be clear after the postmortem

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Mandsaur's Female Sarpanch Found Dead In Chambal River; Family Allegedly Pressured Her To Resign |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a female sarpanch in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur was found floating in Chambal River on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Kanya Bai, Sarpanch of Maukheda village, which falls under the Sitamau area of ​​Mandsaur district.

According to reports, Kanya Bai recorded a video in which she made serious allegations against her own family members of pressuring her to resign from the post of Sarpanch.

According to locals, when commuters saw a woman's body floating in the Chambal River on Friday afternoon, they immediately informed the Suwasra police station.

Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene and retrieved the body. The deceased was identified and the body was sent to the community health center for a post-mortem.

Police officials stated that an investigation into the incident has been initiated. Preliminary investigations suggest a case of suicide, but the actual cause will only be clear after the postmortem report.

Rising political tension and family disputes

According to Villagers, Kanya Bai was active in her role as Sarpanch, but recent family disputes and political tensions in the village may have caused her mental distress.

Suwasra police have begun investigating the video and the woman Sarpanch's mobile phone. Family members are also being questioned. Authorities said that if the allegations in the video are verified, action will be taken against those involved.

