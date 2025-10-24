MP News: 'Ghar Mein Ghus Kar Ladli Behno Ki Izzat...,' Dalit Women Accuse Upper Caste Thakurs Of Molestation In Sagar-- VIDEO

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Some Dalit women have accused upper caste Thakurs and Rajputs of molesting females in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar. They narrated their ordeal in a video, saying CM's Ladli Behenas are not safe in their own homes, and sought strict action from the Mohan-govt.

They further alleged discrimination and mistreatment by the upper caste. "Our children were beaten by the Thakurs for bursting Diwali crackers."

Watch the video below :

The women alleged that their Thakur neighbours barged in their home and beat them while their children were bursting crackers on Thursday night. They said they went to the police to file a complaint, but no strict action was taken. “They just said they will look into it,” one of the women told reporters, adding, “Can Chamars not burst crackers?”

In a video circulating on social media, one of the women, Pinki Ahirwar, questions Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, asking what the government is doing to ensure the safety of women even inside their own homes.

She says, “Badi jaat ke log humare ghar mein, bahu-betiyo ki izzat par hath dal rahe hain. Ladli behno ke ghar mein bhi suraksha nahi hai” (Upper caste men are molesting us. We are not safe even even in our houses).

According to information, the family has reportedly filed a complaint with the local SP, stating that the attack caused fear and tension in the locality.

The women claim that the incident occurred surely because of caste-related tensions during the festival.

She further added in anger, asking, “Can’t Chamars burst crackers?” questioning the caste-based discrimination her family faced during the celebration.

When asked by a media person, she said that they had come to file a complaint, but no one took it seriously. She added that officials simply said, “Theek hai, dekh lenge” (alright, we will see), without taking any action.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement into the matter.