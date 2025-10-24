 MP News: Miscreants Set-Up Fire At Mosque In Chhatarpur; 2 Detained, 6 Booked
The incident is said to have taken place in Imaliya village under Harpalpur police station limits of Chhatarpur district on the night between Thursday and Friday.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A few miscreants allegedly set fire at a mosque in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, as reported by police on Friday. 

The incident was reported in Imaliya village under Harpalpur police station limits of Chhatarpur district on the night between Thursday and Friday.

A case has been registered against 6 people and 2 have been taken into custody in the case. 

According to information, the incident came to light early in the morning when the imam of the mosque arrived and found several religious books and other items burnt. 

As news of the fire spread, villagers gathered at the spot and informed the police.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

FP Photo

2 accused from UP 

A heavy police force reached the village soon after and began an investigation into the arson. Police have registered a case against 6 accused in connection with the incident.

During the probe, the masterminds - Harsh Pateriya and Manoj Pateriya - were arrested from Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh. Several others have been detained for questioning.

Superintendent of Police Agam Jain said that strict action will be taken against those involved in disturbing communal harmony and violating the law.

