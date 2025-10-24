Bihar Elections 2025: 'Sirf Chehra Badalne Se....' Union Minister Virendra Khatik Takes Dig After Opposition Announces Tejashwi Yadav As CM Candidate-- VIDEO

MP News: Union Minister Virendra Khatik Distributes Appointment Letters In Jabalpur; Highlights PM's Job Promise Fulfillment, NDA Victory in Bihar |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the opposition alliance announced Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for Bihar elections, Union Minister Virendra Khatik confidently asserted the victory of NDA (BJP-led alliance).

Khatik spoke to media during an employment fair in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Friday. Talking about Bihar Elections, HE said, “The elections are over, and the NDA is going to form the government. The people of Bihar have made up their minds.”

When questioned about Tejashwi Yadav becoming the face of the grand alliance, he replied, "They have only one face; we have many." Referring to Lalu Prasad Yadav, he said that the family was involved in the Fodder Scam; they looted the people of Bihar. Changing face does not guarantee improvement in law and order and other conditions."

Taking a dig at the opposition alliance, he said, "Ye Mahagathbandhan hai ya MahaTHUGbandhan (If it is a grand alliance or an alliance of thugs), it is difficult to say!

Khatik was addressing an employment fair in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Friday. During the event, he distributed appointment letters to selected candidates in different government sectors.

As a part of this Employment drive, 51,000 appointment letters were distributed to youths in 40 different locations across the nation. While addressing the crowd during the event Khatik said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to generate over 10 lakh job opportunities for the youth has been fulfilled."

He highlighted that the recruitment process now has become more transparent. Now, people are not recruited with political influence or recommendations.

"Several government schemes are helping today's youth to enroll for number of employment opportunities." He added.