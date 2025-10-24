 Bihar Elections 2025: 'Sirf Chehra Badalne Se....' Union Minister Virendra Khatik Takes Dig After Opposition Announces Tejashwi Yadav As CM Candidate-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Elections 2025: 'Sirf Chehra Badalne Se....' Union Minister Virendra Khatik Takes Dig After Opposition Announces Tejashwi Yadav As CM Candidate-- VIDEO

Bihar Elections 2025: 'Sirf Chehra Badalne Se....' Union Minister Virendra Khatik Takes Dig After Opposition Announces Tejashwi Yadav As CM Candidate-- VIDEO

Khatik highlighted that the recruitment process now has become more transparent

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Union Minister Virendra Khatik Distributes Appointment Letters In Jabalpur; Highlights PM's Job Promise Fulfillment, NDA Victory in Bihar |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the opposition alliance announced Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for Bihar elections, Union Minister Virendra Khatik confidently asserted the victory of NDA (BJP-led alliance).

Khatik spoke to media during an employment fair in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Friday. Talking about Bihar Elections, HE said, “The elections are over, and the NDA is going to form the government. The people of Bihar have made up their minds.”

When questioned about Tejashwi Yadav becoming the face of the grand alliance, he replied, "They have only one face; we have many." Referring to Lalu Prasad Yadav, he said that the family was involved in the Fodder Scam; they looted the people of Bihar. Changing face does not guarantee improvement in law and order and other conditions."

Taking a dig at the opposition alliance, he said, "Ye Mahagathbandhan hai ya MahaTHUGbandhan (If it is a grand alliance or an alliance of thugs), it is difficult to say!

FPJ Shorts
'PM Modi Only Targets My Family, Never Talks About Bihar’s Progress,' Says RJD MP Misa Bharti
'PM Modi Only Targets My Family, Never Talks About Bihar’s Progress,' Says RJD MP Misa Bharti
'Forced To Carry Heavy Bags Down': Journalist Slams New Mumbai Metro 3 For Not Having Escalators To Descend; Netizens Debate
'Forced To Carry Heavy Bags Down': Journalist Slams New Mumbai Metro 3 For Not Having Escalators To Descend; Netizens Debate
Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Dig At Nitish Kumar, Says 'Chacha Ji Is Good At Heart But...' - VIDEO
Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Dig At Nitish Kumar, Says 'Chacha Ji Is Good At Heart But...' - VIDEO
Gold, Silver Plunge In Futures Trade As Investors Book Profits Amid Stronger Dollar
Gold, Silver Plunge In Futures Trade As Investors Book Profits Amid Stronger Dollar
Read Also
MP News: 14-Year-Old Girl Elopes With 18-Year-Old Boy From Rajasthan To Marry; Both Rescued In Guna
article-image

Khatik was addressing an employment fair in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Friday. During the event, he distributed appointment letters to selected candidates in different government sectors.

As a part of this Employment drive, 51,000 appointment letters were distributed to youths in 40 different locations across the nation. While addressing the crowd during the event Khatik said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to generate over 10 lakh job opportunities for the youth has been fulfilled."

Read Also
MP News: Youth With Alleged ISIS-Links Arrested From Bhopal In Joint Operation By Delhi Police...
article-image

He highlighted that the recruitment process now has become more transparent. Now, people are not recruited with political influence or recommendations.

"Several government schemes are helping today's youth to enroll for number of employment opportunities." He added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'PM Modi Only Targets My Family, Never Talks About Bihar’s Progress,' Says RJD MP Misa Bharti

'PM Modi Only Targets My Family, Never Talks About Bihar’s Progress,' Says RJD MP Misa Bharti

Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Dig At Nitish Kumar, Says 'Chacha Ji Is Good At Heart...

Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Dig At Nitish Kumar, Says 'Chacha Ji Is Good At Heart...

SIR Of Tamil Nadu Electoral Rolls To Begin In A Week, Election Commission Tells Madras High Court

SIR Of Tamil Nadu Electoral Rolls To Begin In A Week, Election Commission Tells Madras High Court

'Sorry Trolls': Mahua Moitra Says She 'Mistakenly Agreed' With Racist X Post Targeting Indians Over...

'Sorry Trolls': Mahua Moitra Says She 'Mistakenly Agreed' With Racist X Post Targeting Indians Over...

Telangana Govt Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Victims Of Kurnool Bus Fire; 11 Dead, Probe Ordered

Telangana Govt Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Victims Of Kurnool Bus Fire; 11 Dead, Probe Ordered