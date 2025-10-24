 MP News: Youth With Alleged ISIS-Links Arrested From Bhopal In Joint Operation By Delhi Police Special Cell & MP ATS
MP News: Youth With Alleged ISIS-Links Arrested From Bhopal In Joint Operation By Delhi Police Special Cell & MP ATS

The Bhopal-based suspect was connected via social media to his accomplice in Delhi.

Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 01:28 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth with alleged links with ISIS module was arrested in Bhopal on Friday. He was nabbed in a joint operation with Delhi Police Special Cell and Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad.

Authorities recovered suspicious materials from his residence. He will be interrogated by the police team. He was a member of multiple WhatsApp groups linked to a homegrown ISIS module.

Earlier, the accused had posted threatening messages on the controversial Gyanvapi issue on social media. Following which he was held by the UP police. He was released later though.

Police have not revealed his name yet. The accused hails from a middle-class family. He earlier lived at city's Ashoka Garden and then shifted to Karond area. His father works as an accountant father. He is suspected to have been radicalised by ISIS linked handlers online.

Similarly, another accused with potential links to ISIS module was arrested from Delhi.

Further details are yet to follow.

(With Inputs From Staff Reporter)

