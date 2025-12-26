Bhopal News: Malnutrition Is A Global Problem, Not Just In MP, Says Minister Nirmala Bhuria | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for Women and Child Development Nirmala Bhuria has said that malnutrition is not limited to Madhya Pradesh. but is a global phenomenon.

The state government will implement novel initiatives like Moti Aai, already taken in districts, to combat malnutrition among children and women, she said. The minister was addressing a press conference on Friday on achievements of her department over the past two years of Mohan Yadav government and plans for the next three.

About the Usha Kiran scheme, meant to provide assistance to women victims of domestic and sexual violence, she said the scheme has not been shut, but merged with One Stop Centre (OSC) scheme of Central Government.

She said that the government is examining whether to source supplementary nutrition for pregnant women and children from private contractors or Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

On the State Women’s Commission, Bhuria said the government is doing all it can to revive it, which has been without a chairperson and members for long. “The matter is pending in court and as soon as it is resolved, we will take necessary steps,” she said.