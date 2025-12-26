Bhopal News: Calf’s Head Chopped In Lal Kothi, Disrupts Communal Fabric

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped the Lal Kothi area on Vidisha Road early Friday morning after residents discovered the severed head of a female calf lying in bushes along the roadside, Chhola Mandir police said.

As news spread, activists from Hindu organisations along with local residents gathered at the spot and staged protest demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible. Police cordoned off the area and deployed additional personnel to maintain law and order.

Bajrang Dal activist Vinod Johare reached the site with supporters and led the protest, alleging that the act was a deliberate attempt to disturb communal harmony. Protesters raised slogans and urged the police administration to take strict action against the culprits.

Police officials reached the spot soon after receiving information and took custody of the remains. The severed head has been sent to forensic laboratory for examination. A thorough search was conducted in nearby bushes and isolated areas by the police along with members of the organisations but no other remains were found.

Police station incharge Saraswati Chauhan said the situation was brought under control promptly. “We received information about bovine remains found near Lal Kothi and immediately deployed a police team to the location. Our priority was to maintain peace and prevent untoward incident,” she said.

Probe on

Investigation is underway on multiple fronts. CCTV footage from surrounding areas and suspected routes is being scanned to identify individuals who may have been active in the area during late night or early morning hours. Police teams are also questioning locals and gathering additional inputs to trace those involved,” Chauhan added.