 Bhopal News: Missing Deepak Joshi’s Wife Says He Called, Will Wait Three Days For His Return
She said that in February this year, Deepak’s family approached her family and a ‘roka’ function was held. She said, “I got married to Deepak on December 4 and went to my husband’s house. After two days I returned to my parents’ house in Bhopal because of my father’s health issue.” She stressed that she was in shock after she came to know that she was the fourth wife of Deepak.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Missing Deepak Joshi’s Wife Says He Called, Will Wait Three Days For His Return | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After missing former MLA Deepak Joshi’s new wife, Pallavi Saxena posted a video which went viral on social media, Deepak contacted her on Friday, she said.

Pallavi added that she would wait for three days, and if he did not turn up by then, she would go to her in-laws’ place in Dewas.

To note, after his recent marriage with Pallavi, Deepak went missing dramatically. His wife appealed to the media and other people to bring her husband back.

Talking to the Free Press on Friday, Pallavi said that she was worried about her husband’s mysterious disappearance, but he had given her a call and assured that he was in Dewas at his parental home.

article-image

She said, "I got married to Deepak on December 4 and went to my husband's house. After two days I returned to my parents' house in Bhopal because of my father's health issue".

She stressed that she was in shock after she came to know that she was the fourth wife of Deepak.

Pallavi said she came to know about two more wives of Deepak, but was sure that she was the legal spouse of her husband. Earlier, one wife had died.

Now Pallavi plans to hit her in-laws’ door after three days, if Deepak does not show up at her place in Bhopal by then.

