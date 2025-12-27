MP News: State Transport Undertaking Plans To Run Interstate Buses | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The newly formed State Transport Undertaking will seek permits to run interstate buses. The department took the decision after a meeting with the Transport Minister, Rao Uday Pratap Singh.

The issue of bus fares also came up in the meeting. The private buses being run in the state may increase fares from April 1. The bus fares have not been increased since 2021, so the bus operators have demanded a hike in fares.

The issue of increasing bus fares will be put up before the cabinet. The transport department is preparing a formula for bus fare hikes every year. The fares should be based on the changes in the retail price index, consumer price index, and fuel prices.

The routes for running private and State Transport Undertaking buses have been specified. But at present, the private parties operate buses on the routes specified for the state transport buses. Now, the State Transport Undertaking will take permits for running interstate buses.

The undertaking will seek permits to run 200 buses in Rajasthan, 69 in Uttar Pradesh, 81 in Maharashtra, 30 in Gujarat, nine in Uttarakhand, and three in Haryana.

The private operators have got 99 permits for running buses in Rajasthan, 192 in UP, 126 in Maharashtra, and 81 in Chhattisgarh.

Trucks being run in MP to be registered in state

Several trucks being run in MP have been registered in other states. The transport department also decided to get such trucks registered because the state is incurring financial loss. Plans are afoot to launch an intensive campaign for it.