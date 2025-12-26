 Bhopal News: Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Cafe To Reopen On Makar Sankranti
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Cafe To Reopen On Makar Sankranti | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cafe Culture House—Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation’s cafe in the city—will be reopened on the premises of the Ravindra Bhawan on January 14 to mark Makar Sankranti.

The upmarket facility will offer coffees, salads, smoothies, shakes, pizzas, burgers, pastas and sandwiches of wide variety, appealing to the younger generation.

The new cafe will also have an outlet of MPT Bake House, selling cookies, brownies, breads and cakes. The new cafe will have 90 covers (tables). It will have gazebos, selfie points and a lot more.

Managing director, MPSTDC, Ilayaraja T, told Free Press that the new facility with its modern ambience and menu would appeal to younger crowd. “Although we run many restaurants in the city, we lacked a true cafe,” he added.

