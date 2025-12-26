Bhopal News: Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Cafe To Reopen On Makar Sankranti | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cafe Culture House—Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation’s cafe in the city—will be reopened on the premises of the Ravindra Bhawan on January 14 to mark Makar Sankranti.

The upmarket facility will offer coffees, salads, smoothies, shakes, pizzas, burgers, pastas and sandwiches of wide variety, appealing to the younger generation.

The Cafe Culture House will come up on the same place where Ravindra Bhavan Cafe of MPSTDC was located - facing the road leading from Polytechnic Square to Lok Bhawan (Raj Bhawan). Ravindra Bhawan Cafe was shut in February this year to facilitate its revamp.

The cafe will serve five varieties of coffee: Espresso, Tropicana, Cappuccino, Caffe Latte and Americano. Also on offer will be eight varieties of salads including Indian, Italian and Mexican and a wide range of smoothies and shakes. Pastas, burgers, sandwiches and pizzas will also be available.

The new cafe will also have an outlet of MPT Bake House, selling cookies, brownies, breads and cakes. The new cafe will have 90 covers (tables). It will have gazebos, selfie points and a lot more.

Managing director, MPSTDC, Ilayaraja T, told Free Press that the new facility with its modern ambience and menu would appeal to younger crowd. “Although we run many restaurants in the city, we lacked a true cafe,” he added.