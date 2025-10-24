Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 24, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Crown Friday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Crown Friday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, October 24, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 50 lakhs. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Crown Friday Weekly Lottery October 24, 2025, here:

Here is the winners list from the Sikkim State Dear Crown Friday Weekly Lottery held on October 24, 2025:

1st Prize (₹50,00,000)

99H 87001

Consolation Prize (₹1,000)

87001 (All remaining serials of the 1st Prize number)

2nd Prize (₹10,000)

28055 94239 29281 92533 39355

71747 33121 41948 62132 05280

3rd Prize (₹500)

2895 7026 9839 4430 4386 3995 0607 2621 4135 5471

4th Prize (₹250)

5385 6659 0196 7323 3229 2597 4305 7653 3027 2779

5th Prize (₹120)

7954 7065 8349 5216 3504 1204 4825 5110 1184 5055 7449 2670 9772 5754 2020 5604 4032 6931 4548 1332 9458 1168 7247 7201 3927 0702 2935 6050 5808 1456 3278 6210 2052 6532 5650 9991 2424 2104 7611 9894 4811 4981 2748 8078 5025 9300 1866 8877 9548 9485 2095 1744 2607 4640 54685150 3929 9313 9807 1209 2923 0591 1377 4328 4645 9339 3952 4338 1400 4853 5565 4128 6887 6133 9658 0998 1434 2826 6573 4294 0466 5195 0208 9301 6082 3900 3464 7211 4537 2086 2355 9661 9396 7500 0551 8770 7063 4700 7064 2505

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 50,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000

3rd Prize: Rs 500

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.