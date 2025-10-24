 UP Govt Hikes PWD Officers’ Financial Powers Fivefold After 30 Years
Rahul M | Friday, October 24, 2025, 11:05 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | |

Lucknow: In a major administrative reform, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved a fivefold increase in the financial powers of Public Works Department (PWD) officers and a complete revision of service rules after three decades. The move aims to speed up decision-making, reduce red tape, and enhance transparency in public infrastructure projects.

Officials noted that PWD’s financial powers were last revised in 1995, even as construction costs have risen more than five times since then. The new structure, approved by the Chief Minister, brings financial limits in line with current economic conditions and project demands.

Under the updated framework, the Chief Engineer can now sanction works up to ₹10 crore, up from ₹2 crore earlier. The Superintending Engineer’s limit has been raised from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore, and the Executive Engineer’s from ₹40 lakh to ₹2 crore. Assistant Engineers will also have authority for minor works and tenders, promoting quicker on-ground execution.

The overhaul is expected to significantly cut delays caused by multi-level approvals, while maintaining strict financial discipline. The Chief Minister directed that the reforms must translate into faster, high-quality public works with clear accountability at every level.

Simultaneously, the government approved amendments to the Uttar Pradesh Engineer Service (Public Works Department) (Higher) Rules, 1990. The revisions introduce a new post of Chief Engineer (Level-1) in the Electrical and Mechanical cadre, the first such addition in department history. The number of Chief Engineer (Level-2) and Superintending Engineer positions has also been increased to balance workload and promotions.

The updated rules clearly define eligibility, pay scales, and promotion procedures. Promotions to Chief Engineer (Level-1) will now be based on seniority from Level-2, with transparent selection mechanisms aligned with the Seventh Pay Commission. Officials said the new structure ensures fairness, merit-based growth, and clarity in service conditions.

With PWD being pivotal to Uttar Pradesh’s infrastructure development, the government’s decision is expected to empower officers, accelerate project delivery, and strengthen the state’s governance framework.

The Uttar Pradesh government's decision to overhaul the Public Works Department (PWD) is expected to have a significant impact on the state's infrastructure development. By empowering officers with greater financial autonomy, the government aims to expedite project execution, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and enhance transparency. The revised rules and increased financial limits will enable officers to take quicker decisions, ensuring timely completion of projects. The introduction of a merit-based promotion system and clear eligibility criteria will also boost officer morale and motivation, ultimately leading to improved governance and infrastructure development in the state.

