Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 'Mahagathbandhan Has No Substance On Ground,' Says BJP MP Ravi Kishan

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan on Friday slammed the opposition Mahagathbandhan, saying that it has no substance on the ground.

Speaking to ANI, Kishan said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was moving towards a historic victory in the already announced assembly polls.

"Given the ongoing rift within the Mahagathbadhan, the public has also realised that the alliance has no substance on the ground. Bihar's energetic development will happen only when a big package comes from the centre. I am seeing a grand Bihar in the coming times. NDA is moving towards a historic victory," Kishan said.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today said that people in Bihar will not trust RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's family in the upcoming assembly polls, given their record.

Speaking to ANI, Chugh said, "Their family has a history of corruption, jungle raj, and land grabbing in exchange for jobs. Bihar will never accept such corrupt people as its leaders. Tejashwi's promise of a corruption-free government is an absolute lie, given his family's past record."

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Nitish Kumar-led double-engine government, saying that it has exploited the people of Bihar for the last 20 years.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said that people remain "unhappy" with the current government.

"This is people's love (towards me). The people of Bihar want change. They are unhappy with the present government. For 20 years, people of Bihar have been exploited. The people will avenge this time. There will be more Deputy CMs, you will get to know about this in a few days," Yadav said.

Yadav, who is contesting the assembly elections in Bihar from the Raghopur assembly constituency, has been named as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

Mukesh Sahani, who heads the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), has been named the Deputy CM nominee.

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

