 Union Home Minister Amit Shah Mourns Demise Of Ad Legend Piyush Pandey, Praises His Creative Legacy
He was 70.

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the demise of advertising legend Piyush Pandey. | File Pic

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the demise of advertising legend Piyush Pandey.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Pained by the demise of Piyush Pandey Ji. A stalwart in the advertising and communication industry, he set high standards in connecting with the masses with creativity. My condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti."



His health continued to worsen, and unfortunately, he passed away on Friday. He was 70.

article-image

Pandey started his advertising journey in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India), beginning as a trainee account executive before transitioning to the creative side. With his talent, he literally changed the face of Indian advertising.

He's the mastermind behind iconic ad campaigns like Asian Paints' "Har khushi mein rang laaye", Cadbury's "Kuch Khaas Hai", and Fevicol's iconic "Egg" film.

In 2004, Piyush Pandey etched his name in history as the first Asian to serve as jury president at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

His trailblazing contributions were later recognised with the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and the Padma Shri, making him the first figure from Indian advertising to receive the national honour.

article-image

Pandey's funeral will be held on October 25 at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

