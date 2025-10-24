'... Toh Lantern Chahiye Kya': PM Modi's Funny Quip At RJD During Election Campaigning For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025; VIDEO

PM Modi kick-started his election campaign in Bihar (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Samastipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, October 24, kick-started his election campaign in Samastipur for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar. While addressing an election rally, PM Modi took a dig at the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan, including Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

PM Modi is known for targeting his opponents with his unique style of oratory. While addressing the rally, PM Modi asked people to switch on the light in their mobile phones, and when they did that, the Prime Minister said, "Jab itni light hai, toh humein lantern chahiye kya (When there is so much light... then do we need 'lalten' (lantern)?)".

"Bihar ko 'lalten' (RJD) aur uske saathi nahi chahiye (Bihar does not need laltern and its supporters.)" the Prime Minister added.

VIDEO | Bihar Elections 2025: Addressing an election rally in Samastipur, PM Modi (@narendramodi) asks people to switch on the light in their mobile phones and says, "When there is so much light... then do we need 'lalten' (lantern)? Bihar ko 'lalten' (RJD) aur uske saathi nahi… pic.twitter.com/WZHJhvn05S — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 24, 2025

For the unversed, the lantern is the election symbol of the RJD, Bihar's key opposition party. Praising Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, PM Modi said that "jungle raaj" ended in the state in October 2005, when the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in the state.

"It was October 2005 when Bihar got rid of ‘Jungle Raj’, and NDA’s good governance under the leadership of Nitish Kumar began. But Congress-RJD was in power at the Centre. They created many obstacles, and the RJD left no stone unturned to damage Bihar. It was RJD taking revenge on the people of Bihar, even threatening Congress to withdraw support if they wanted to help the BJP-NDA government in Bihar," the Prime Minister said.

VIDEO | Samastipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) addresses a public rally, saying, "...Now we have created a system where 1 GB of data costs no more than 1 cup of tea, this 'chaiwala' has ensured this. The youth of Bihar have benefited the most from this. The… pic.twitter.com/gtmt7cusNh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 24, 2025

PM Modi said that the NDA government made the internet cheaper, and it now iot does not cost more than a cup of tea. "Now we have created a system where 1 GB of data costs no more than 1 cup of tea, this 'chaiwala' has ensured this. The youth of Bihar have benefited the most from this. The reels being made and all the creativity you see are because of the BJP-NDA government," he said.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place in two phases on November 7 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14.

