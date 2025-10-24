PM Modi Condoles Death Of Advertising Icon Piyush Pandey, Recalls His Creative Brilliance And Warmth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of advertising legend Piyush Pandey. | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of advertising legend Piyush Pandey, saying he would fondly cherish interactions with him over the years.

Considered as the architect of modern Indian advertising, Pandey, 70, was widely credited for his contribution to the BJP's 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Shri Piyush Pandey Ji was admired for his creativity. He made a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications. I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2025

"Shri Piyush Pandey Ji was admired for his creativity. He made a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications," Modi said in a post on X.

"I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

