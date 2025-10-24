 PM Modi Condoles Death Of Advertising Icon Piyush Pandey, Recalls His Creative Brilliance And Warmth
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Condoles Death Of Advertising Icon Piyush Pandey, Recalls His Creative Brilliance And Warmth

PM Modi Condoles Death Of Advertising Icon Piyush Pandey, Recalls His Creative Brilliance And Warmth

Considered as the architect of modern Indian advertising, Pandey, 70, was widely credited for his contribution to the BJP's 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of advertising legend Piyush Pandey. | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of advertising legend Piyush Pandey, saying he would fondly cherish interactions with him over the years.

Considered as the architect of modern Indian advertising, Pandey, 70, was widely credited for his contribution to the BJP's 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign.

"Shri Piyush Pandey Ji was admired for his creativity. He made a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications," Modi said in a post on X.

Read Also
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: 70 Candidates Withdraw Nominations After Scrutiny For Phase Two
article-image

"I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Government Hikes DA By 3%, 6 Lakh Employees & Pensioners To Benefit From November Salary
Haryana Government Hikes DA By 3%, 6 Lakh Employees & Pensioners To Benefit From November Salary
How Much Chai Is Too Much? Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Number Of Cups One Should Consume In A Day
How Much Chai Is Too Much? Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Number Of Cups One Should Consume In A Day
Kolkata Fatafat Result, 24 October 2025 3 PM LIVE: Check FF Lottery Winning Numbers And Lucky Tips
Kolkata Fatafat Result, 24 October 2025 3 PM LIVE: Check FF Lottery Winning Numbers And Lucky Tips
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Projects NDA Under CM Nitish Kumar Will Secure Record-Breaking Mandate
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Projects NDA Under CM Nitish Kumar Will Secure Record-Breaking Mandate

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Fatafat Result, 24 October 2025 3 PM LIVE: Check FF Lottery Winning Numbers And Lucky Tips

Kolkata Fatafat Result, 24 October 2025 3 PM LIVE: Check FF Lottery Winning Numbers And Lucky Tips

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Projects NDA Under CM Nitish Kumar Will Secure...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Projects NDA Under CM Nitish Kumar Will Secure...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Mourns Demise Of Ad Legend Piyush Pandey, Praises His Creative Legacy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Mourns Demise Of Ad Legend Piyush Pandey, Praises His Creative Legacy

PM Modi Condoles Death Of Advertising Icon Piyush Pandey, Recalls His Creative Brilliance And Warmth

PM Modi Condoles Death Of Advertising Icon Piyush Pandey, Recalls His Creative Brilliance And Warmth

'... Toh Lantern Chahiye Kya': PM Modi's Funny Quip At RJD During Election Campaigning For Bihar...

'... Toh Lantern Chahiye Kya': PM Modi's Funny Quip At RJD During Election Campaigning For Bihar...