 President Droupadi Murmu Lauds Kerala Women’s Leadership, Recalls State’s Role In Shaping Indian Constitution
Speaking at the centenary celebrations of St. Teresa’s College at Ernakulam, the President said, “Of those 15outstanding women, three were from Kerala. Ammu Swaminathan, Annie Mascarene and Dakshayani Velayudan had influenced deliberations on fundamental rights, social justice and gender equality, as also on several other important aspects.”

IANSUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday praised women from Kerala for giving leadership to the nation and recalled the contribution of 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly. | X @rashtrapatibhvn

Ernakulam: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday praised women from Kerala for giving leadership to the nation and recalled the contribution of 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly, including three from the southern state, who added rich perspectives in the making of the Constitution of India.

The first lady to become a High Court Judge in India was Justice Anna Chandy. In 1956, she became a judge in the High Court of Kerala. Justice M. Fathima Beevi made history when she became the first lady judge in the Supreme Court of India in 1989, said the President.

She said St. Teresa’s College has been promoting women’s education in India with steadfast commitment to spiritual values.

“This is a great contribution to social transformation and nation-building. We should deeply acknowledge the vision and legacy of distinguished personalities who built this institution and led it through a century of sustained accomplishments,” she said.

The President said that the bright women students of St. Teresa’s College represent young India, thriving India and vibrant India.

She underlined that the active participation of women is necessary for the country to leverage its demographic dividend.

Murmu also highlighted that the Gender Budget allocation has increased four and a half times during the last decade.

“Women-led MSMEs nearly doubled between 2011 and 2024. One of the key pillars for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 is to achieve 70 per cent women workforce participation,” she said.

Women from different socio-economic segments have been driving India’s progress. She was happy to note that alumnae of this college have been playing a positive role through their contribution to the growth and development of the country.

