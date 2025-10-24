 Family Feud Over Property Ends In Tragedy: Father Shoots Son Dead, Injures Daughter-In-Law In UP
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFamily Feud Over Property Ends In Tragedy: Father Shoots Son Dead, Injures Daughter-In-Law In UP

Family Feud Over Property Ends In Tragedy: Father Shoots Son Dead, Injures Daughter-In-Law In UP

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said that the accused, Brijveer (65), has been arrested and his licensed firearm used in the crime has been seized.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
A 42-year-old man was shot dead while his wife was injured after his father allegedly opened fire during a heated argument over property dispute here. | Representational IMage

Muzaffarnagar: A 42-year-old man was shot dead while his wife was injured after his father allegedly opened fire during a heated argument over property dispute here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Bhokahedi town in the Bhopa area on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said that the accused, Brijveer (65), has been arrested and his licensed firearm used in the crime has been seized.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a long-standing family dispute triggered the incident, the officer said.

FPJ Shorts
'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence
'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence
Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners
Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination
Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination
Read Also
Delhi Pollution: Demand For Air Purifiers, Masks Jumps 60–70% As AQI Hits Season’s Worst Level
article-image

According to locals, Robin Sahrawat (42) had frequent quarrels with his father over property. It is alleged that Robin was planning to sell agricultural land against his father's wishes.

On Thursday morning, the disagreement escalated into a heated argument, during which Brijveer allegedly brought out his gun and opened fire on his son and daughter-in-law, police said.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Robin dead, while his wife Ravita (40) is in critical condition, police said.

Police teams, led by the SSP, reached the spot after the incident and launched a detailed investigation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 24, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 24, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners

Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners

Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination

Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination

Rajasthan News: Jhalawar Police Bust Massive Interstate Cyber Fraud Racket Under Operation Shutdown,...

Rajasthan News: Jhalawar Police Bust Massive Interstate Cyber Fraud Racket Under Operation Shutdown,...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reviews 'Thar Shakti’ Exercise Near Indo-Pak Border, Hails Army’s...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reviews 'Thar Shakti’ Exercise Near Indo-Pak Border, Hails Army’s...