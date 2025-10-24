 Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners
Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Friday announced an enhancement in the rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) payable to its employees and pensioners/family pensioners.

Those drawing their pay and pension/family pension as per the 7th Pay/Pension Commission Structure will now receive DA and DR at the rate of 58 percent, increased from the existing 55 percent of the basic pay and pension/family pension, with effect from 1st July, 2025.

According to the letter issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, who is also holding the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, the enhanced rate of DA and DR shall be paid with the pay and pension/family pension for the month of October, 2025, while the arrears for the months of July to September, 2025 shall be paid in November, 2025.

The payment on account of DA and DR involving fractions of 50 paise and above shall be rounded off to the next higher rupee, and fractions of less than 50 paise shall be ignored.

