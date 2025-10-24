 Bihar Elections 2025: Devotional Singer Maithili Thakur Issues Clarification After Backlash Over Viral VIDEO Showing Her Eating Makhana From Mithila paag - VIDEO
Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Maithili Thakur | X

Devotional singer and Bhartiya Janta Party candidate from Alinagar seat Maithili Thakur, has issued a clarification after a viral video showing her eating makhana from a Mithila paag received backlash. Thakur said it was an emotional, spontaneous moment was not meant to disrespect tradition.

Thakur explained that after visiting a Kali Puja pandal in Ghanshyampur, women lovingly offered her homemade food and makhana. When some scattered in her car, her driver advised her to place it inside the paag gifted to her as a symbol of honour.

“Jo bhaav us samay tha na, usko leke mujhe bilkul bhi regret nahin hai,” she said. Which roughly translates to,"I have no regrets for the feeling i had that time."

The controversy stems from a video that went viral showing Maithali Thakur placing makhana (fox nuts) inside the Mithila Paag and later consuming it in a car. Critics on social media argued that this act was disrespectful to the Paag andaccused her of using the traditional symbol for political visibility rather than showing genuine respect for its significance.

About Mithila Pag

The Mithila Paag is a traditional headgear from the Mithila region of India and Nepal, symbolizing honor and respect. Typically made of cotton and adorned with intricate hand-painted Mithila (or Madhubani) art, the Paag is worn during weddings, festivals, and other ceremonial occasions. Its cultural significance is deeply woven into the identity of the Mithila community.

About Maithili Thakur

Maithili Thakur is a young and talented singer from Bihar, known for her soulful renditions of traditional songs and bhajans. Her father, Ramesh Thakur, is a music teacher, and Maithili, along with her two brothers, learned music under the guidance of their father and grandfather.

About Alinagar Seat

The Alinagar assembly seat, from which she is contesting, is currently held by Mishri Lal Yadav of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), a party in the opposition.

