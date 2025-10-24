Election Commission Puts West Bengal Officials On Alert For Upcoming SIR Exercise

Election Commission Puts Bengal Officials On Alert For Upcoming SIR Exercise (Representational Image) | PTI

Kolkata: After Bihar, SIR exercise is likely to take place in Bengal from November 1.

According to Election Commission sources, all District Election Officers (DEOs) have been told to remain alert as work may start at any moment.

The sources also confirmed that the CEO of the state had informed all the DM that the exercise would start any moment and also instructed them to complete all the pending works without any delay.

“The CEO’s office from now on will remain open throughout the day for seven days and those who are connected with SIR works will have to attend the office regularly. An all-party meeting will be called soon after the official declaration of SIR. DEO’s have been asked to open help desks in connection to SIR related works,” said Election Commission sources.

Notably, the CEO of the state attended a two-days meeting with the Election Commission of India (ECI) at the national capital.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had mentioned that the Election Commission has already decided to conduct SIR throughout the country.

Political slugfest started in the state when EC was conducting SIR in Bihar as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) still wants SIR in West Bengal to cancel fake voters from the electoral rolls, while Trinamool Congress (TMC) warns of ‘protests’ if SIR is done in the state.