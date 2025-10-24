 Election Commission Puts West Bengal Officials On Alert For Upcoming SIR Exercise
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaElection Commission Puts West Bengal Officials On Alert For Upcoming SIR Exercise

Election Commission Puts West Bengal Officials On Alert For Upcoming SIR Exercise

The sources also confirmed that the CEO of the state had informed all the DM that the exercise would start any moment and also instructed them to complete all the pending works without any delay.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Election Commission Puts Bengal Officials On Alert For Upcoming SIR Exercise (Representational Image) | PTI

Kolkata: After Bihar, SIR exercise is likely to take place in Bengal from November 1.

According to Election Commission sources, all District Election Officers (DEOs) have been told to remain alert as work may start at any moment.

The sources also confirmed that the CEO of the state had informed all the DM that the exercise would start any moment and also instructed them to complete all the pending works without any delay.

“The CEO’s office from now on will remain open throughout the day for seven days and those who are connected with SIR works will have to attend the office regularly. An all-party meeting will be called soon after the official declaration of SIR. DEO’s have been asked to open help desks in connection to SIR related works,” said Election Commission sources.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes
Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes
Maharashtra Tragedy: Satara Doctor Ends Life, Note Accuses Cop Of Rape
Maharashtra Tragedy: Satara Doctor Ends Life, Note Accuses Cop Of Rape
Mumbai News: NCDRC Rejects 63-Year-Old Man's Petition Against BMC Hospital Over Mother's Death
Mumbai News: NCDRC Rejects 63-Year-Old Man's Petition Against BMC Hospital Over Mother's Death
Mumbai News: Advocate Hitendra Gandhi Appeals To NHRC To Curb Firecracker Hazards During Festivals
Mumbai News: Advocate Hitendra Gandhi Appeals To NHRC To Curb Firecracker Hazards During Festivals

Notably, the CEO of the state attended a two-days meeting with the Election Commission of India (ECI) at the national capital.

Read Also
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 'Mahagathbandhan Has No Substance On Ground,' Says BJP MP Ravi Kishan
article-image

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had mentioned that the Election Commission has already decided to conduct SIR throughout the country.

Political slugfest started in the state when EC was conducting SIR in Bihar as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) still wants SIR in West Bengal to cancel fake voters from the electoral rolls, while Trinamool Congress (TMC) warns of ‘protests’ if SIR is done in the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Advocate Hitendra Gandhi Appeals To NHRC To Curb Firecracker Hazards During Festivals

Mumbai News: Advocate Hitendra Gandhi Appeals To NHRC To Curb Firecracker Hazards During Festivals

Historic Azan After 76 Years: Abandoned Punjab Mosque Handed Back To Muslims Community

Historic Azan After 76 Years: Abandoned Punjab Mosque Handed Back To Muslims Community

Indian Railways Runs 12,000+ Special Trains For Chhath Puja, Ensures Passenger Safety And Comfort

Indian Railways Runs 12,000+ Special Trains For Chhath Puja, Ensures Passenger Safety And Comfort

UP Govt Hikes PWD Officers’ Financial Powers Fivefold After 30 Years

UP Govt Hikes PWD Officers’ Financial Powers Fivefold After 30 Years

BJP Leader Vikul Chaprana Apologizes After Viral 'Nose-Rubbing' Video

BJP Leader Vikul Chaprana Apologizes After Viral 'Nose-Rubbing' Video