VIDEO: Property Dispute In Bikaner Royal Family, Member Denied Entry To Fort

Property Dispute In Bikaner Royal Family, Member Denied Entry To Fort

The property dispute of the former royal family of Bikaner once again came to the fore as the member of the former royal family, Rajyashree Kumari, was denied entry to Junagadh Fort of Bikaner on Friday when she arrived to visit the temple.

Security guards and Kotgate police station officer Vishwajeet Singh refused entry to Rajyashree Kumari, her advocate Kamal Narayan Purohit, and Avinash Vyas. After waiting for almost two hours, Rajyashree had to return from the fort.

Rajyashri said that it was the death anniversary of former Maharaja Narendra Singh and she had come to visit the temple in Junagadh but was denied entry. This is a violation of her right to worship.

Rajyashree said to the media, “Today is the death anniversary of former Maharaja Narendra Singh, yet on this day, his sister is being prevented from entering the temple built in the fort, which is wrong.”

Rajyashri is the aunt of BJP MLA Siddhi Kumari and is the director of the Karni Singh Trust, while Junagadh is currently under the Rai Singh Trust. Both the aunt and the niece are involved in a long-standing dispute over the former royal family's property.

As per reports Dr. Karni Singh's will appointed five administrators to oversee the trusts associated with his estate. These included Dr. Karni Singh's wife, Sushila Kumari, Raj Singh Dungarpur; Arvind Singh Mewar; Manekshaw; and Rajyashree. Sushila Kumari was managing the trusts while she was alive.

After Sushila Kumari's death, her granddaughter, Siddhi Kumari, claimed ownership of the properties and filed a lawsuit in court.

On October 22nd, the court ruled that the stay would remain in place until the case was decided.