 VIDEO: Property Dispute In Bikaner Royal Family, Member Denied Entry To Fort
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Property Dispute In Bikaner Royal Family, Member Denied Entry To Fort

VIDEO: Property Dispute In Bikaner Royal Family, Member Denied Entry To Fort

Security guards and Kotgate police station officer Vishwajeet Singh refused entry to Rajyashree Kumari, her advocate Kamal Narayan Purohit, and Avinash Vyas. After waiting for almost two hours, Rajyashree had to return from the fort.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Property Dispute In Bikaner Royal Family, Member Denied Entry To Fort |

The property dispute of the former royal family of Bikaner once again came to the fore as the member of the former royal family, Rajyashree Kumari, was denied entry to Junagadh Fort of Bikaner on Friday when she arrived to visit the temple.

Security guards and Kotgate police station officer Vishwajeet Singh refused entry to Rajyashree Kumari, her advocate Kamal Narayan Purohit, and Avinash Vyas. After waiting for almost two hours, Rajyashree had to return from the fort.

Rajyashri said that it was the death anniversary of former Maharaja Narendra Singh and she had come to visit the temple in Junagadh but was denied entry. This is a violation of her right to worship.

Rajyashree said to the media, “Today is the death anniversary of former Maharaja Narendra Singh, yet on this day, his sister is being prevented from entering the temple built in the fort, which is wrong.”

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence And Land Mafia Involvement
Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence And Land Mafia Involvement
Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes
Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes
Maharashtra Tragedy: Satara Doctor Ends Life, Note Accuses Cop Of Rape
Maharashtra Tragedy: Satara Doctor Ends Life, Note Accuses Cop Of Rape
Mumbai News: NCDRC Rejects 63-Year-Old Man's Petition Against BMC Hospital Over Mother's Death
Mumbai News: NCDRC Rejects 63-Year-Old Man's Petition Against BMC Hospital Over Mother's Death

Rajyashri is the aunt of BJP MLA Siddhi Kumari and is the director of the Karni Singh Trust, while Junagadh is currently under the Rai Singh Trust. Both the aunt and the niece are involved in a long-standing dispute over the former royal family's property.

Read Also
'We Will Make Bihar Free From Crime And Corruption': RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Slams NDA Govt
article-image

As per reports Dr. Karni Singh's will appointed five administrators to oversee the trusts associated with his estate. These included Dr. Karni Singh's wife, Sushila Kumari, Raj Singh Dungarpur; Arvind Singh Mewar; Manekshaw; and Rajyashree. Sushila Kumari was managing the trusts while she was alive.

After Sushila Kumari's death, her granddaughter, Siddhi Kumari, claimed ownership of the properties and filed a lawsuit in court.

On October 22nd, the court ruled that the stay would remain in place until the case was decided.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Advocate Hitendra Gandhi Appeals To NHRC To Curb Firecracker Hazards During Festivals

Mumbai News: Advocate Hitendra Gandhi Appeals To NHRC To Curb Firecracker Hazards During Festivals

Historic Azan After 76 Years: Abandoned Punjab Mosque Handed Back To Muslims Community

Historic Azan After 76 Years: Abandoned Punjab Mosque Handed Back To Muslims Community

Indian Railways Runs 12,000+ Special Trains For Chhath Puja, Ensures Passenger Safety And Comfort

Indian Railways Runs 12,000+ Special Trains For Chhath Puja, Ensures Passenger Safety And Comfort

UP Govt Hikes PWD Officers’ Financial Powers Fivefold After 30 Years

UP Govt Hikes PWD Officers’ Financial Powers Fivefold After 30 Years

BJP Leader Vikul Chaprana Apologizes After Viral 'Nose-Rubbing' Video

BJP Leader Vikul Chaprana Apologizes After Viral 'Nose-Rubbing' Video