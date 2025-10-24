 BJP Leader Vikul Chaprana Apologizes After Viral 'Nose-Rubbing' Video
Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 11:01 PM IST
Vikul Chaprana |

Meerut: BJP leader Vikul Chaprana, who sparked controversy after a video showed him forcing a cloth trader to rub his nose on the ground, has issued a public apology. In a video statement released on Thursday, Chaprana folded his hands and admitted that he spoke harshly in anger but denied humiliating anyone.

“I never intended to insult anyone. The video was edited and doesn’t show the full context,” Chaprana said. He added that the matter was a personal dispute between trader Satyam Rastogi and another person, not a political issue.

The incident occurred on October 21 under the office of Minister Somendra Tomar in Meerut. The viral clip showed Chaprana and his associates threatening the trader while police remained passive. Chaprana was heard saying, “Minister Somendra Tomar is your father, rub your nose and apologize.” The video caused public outrage and led to his expulsion from the BJP.

Police have arrested four people in connection with the case, Vikul Chaprana, Happy Bhadana, Ayush Sharma, and Subodh Yadav. All were booked for assault and intimidation.

In his statement, Chaprana insisted the video was “incomplete” and that he neither touched nor forced anyone physically. “Political parties are twisting the facts for their benefit,” he said, demanding an impartial investigation.

The BJP leader’s apology comes just days after his dramatic display of power turned into a major embarrassment for the party in the run-up to festival season.

