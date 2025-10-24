 'I Fear Drinking Water’: Passenger On Overcrowded Awadh Assam Express Coach Says He Held Pee For 24hrs - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'I Fear Drinking Water’: Passenger On Overcrowded Awadh Assam Express Coach Says He Held Pee For 24hrs - VIDEO

'I Fear Drinking Water’: Passenger On Overcrowded Awadh Assam Express Coach Says He Held Pee For 24hrs - VIDEO

The man can be heard saying he is coming from Rajasthan and has been onboard the overcrowded train for the past 24 hours. He claims he is unable to move and has not even been able to use the washroom.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@Benarasiyaa

Lucknow: We often hear claims of improvements in commuter experience from the railways. However, a shocking video has exposed the true situation of rail travel in the country. The video shows an overcrowded Avadh Assam Express train.

A reporter from a digital channel can be heard speaking to a passenger sitting by the window at Lucknow’s Charbagh station.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Forged Aadhaar And Misuse Of Handicapped Quota Exposed On Awadh Express, 2 Held By...
article-image

The man can be heard saying he is coming from Rajasthan and has been onboard the overcrowded train for the past 24 hours. He claims he is unable to move and has not even been able to use the washroom.

He further adds that he hasn’t drunk any water because there is no space to move. When the reporter mentions that the government claims passengers are travelling comfortably, the man replies, “This is comfort only.”

FPJ Shorts
Vasai Youth Becomes Youngest Organ Donor; Parents’ Brave Decision Saves Multiple Lives
Vasai Youth Becomes Youngest Organ Donor; Parents’ Brave Decision Saves Multiple Lives
Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence And Land Mafia Involvement
Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence And Land Mafia Involvement
Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes
Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes
Maharashtra Tragedy: Satara Doctor Ends Life, Note Accuses Cop Of Rape
Maharashtra Tragedy: Satara Doctor Ends Life, Note Accuses Cop Of Rape

Many passengers can be seen standing in the train. The video has gone viral and has received more than 30.7K views within just a few hours of being posted on X.

Netizens React

The viral video has triggered reactions from netizens on X. "12,000 'special' trains, 0 dignity for passengers. People are dehydrating out of fear welcome aboard Amrit Kaal Express! Where '12,000 special trains' exist only in the speeches, not on the tracks," one of the users said.

Another user said, '24 ghante se apni jagah se hila nahi.......' What should we call this ? Seat arrest or something else !!"

A third user said,"I am getting claustrophobic just by watching him."

Another user called it "Violation of basic human rights."

Avadh Assam Express

The 15909 / 15910 Avadh Assam Express is operated by the Northeast Frontier Railway Zone. It connects Dibrugarh in Assam with Lalgarh Junction in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Due to its extensive route, the train frequently experiences delays.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Advocate Hitendra Gandhi Appeals To NHRC To Curb Firecracker Hazards During Festivals

Mumbai News: Advocate Hitendra Gandhi Appeals To NHRC To Curb Firecracker Hazards During Festivals

Historic Azan After 76 Years: Abandoned Punjab Mosque Handed Back To Muslims Community

Historic Azan After 76 Years: Abandoned Punjab Mosque Handed Back To Muslims Community

Indian Railways Runs 12,000+ Special Trains For Chhath Puja, Ensures Passenger Safety And Comfort

Indian Railways Runs 12,000+ Special Trains For Chhath Puja, Ensures Passenger Safety And Comfort

UP Govt Hikes PWD Officers’ Financial Powers Fivefold After 30 Years

UP Govt Hikes PWD Officers’ Financial Powers Fivefold After 30 Years

BJP Leader Vikul Chaprana Apologizes After Viral 'Nose-Rubbing' Video

BJP Leader Vikul Chaprana Apologizes After Viral 'Nose-Rubbing' Video