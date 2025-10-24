'I Fear Drinking Water’: Passenger On Overcrowded Awadh Assam Express Coach Says He Held Pee For 24hrs - VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@Benarasiyaa

Lucknow: We often hear claims of improvements in commuter experience from the railways. However, a shocking video has exposed the true situation of rail travel in the country. The video shows an overcrowded Avadh Assam Express train.

A reporter from a digital channel can be heard speaking to a passenger sitting by the window at Lucknow’s Charbagh station.

The man can be heard saying he is coming from Rajasthan and has been onboard the overcrowded train for the past 24 hours. He claims he is unable to move and has not even been able to use the washroom.

He further adds that he hasn’t drunk any water because there is no space to move. When the reporter mentions that the government claims passengers are travelling comfortably, the man replies, “This is comfort only.”

Many passengers can be seen standing in the train. The video has gone viral and has received more than 30.7K views within just a few hours of being posted on X.

Netizens React

The viral video has triggered reactions from netizens on X. "12,000 'special' trains, 0 dignity for passengers. People are dehydrating out of fear welcome aboard Amrit Kaal Express! Where '12,000 special trains' exist only in the speeches, not on the tracks," one of the users said.

Another user said, '24 ghante se apni jagah se hila nahi.......' What should we call this ? Seat arrest or something else !!"

A third user said,"I am getting claustrophobic just by watching him."

Another user called it "Violation of basic human rights."

Avadh Assam Express

The 15909 / 15910 Avadh Assam Express is operated by the Northeast Frontier Railway Zone. It connects Dibrugarh in Assam with Lalgarh Junction in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Due to its extensive route, the train frequently experiences delays.