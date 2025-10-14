Mumbai Crime: Forged Aadhaar And Misuse Of Handicapped Quota Exposed On Awadh Express, 2 Held By Railway Authorities

Forged Aadhaar And Misuse Of Handicapped Quota Exposed On Awadh Express, 2 Held By Railway Authorities | Representational Image

Mumbai: A routine ticket-checking operation on the Awadh Express exposed a serious case of document forgery and misuse of the railway’s handicapped quota. The incident took place between from Andheri to Vapi on 13 October and was reported by Checking Officer Mohammad Zahid Qureshi, Chief Ticket Inspector.

According to the official report, two passengers—identified as Vishal (traveling under the alias Dileep M) and Sajeevan Singh (posing as Jitendra)—were found occupying berths 4 and 5 in Coach B1, which are reserved exclusively for differently-abled passengers. Neither individual possessed any valid proof of disability.

Forgery And Misrepresentation Detected

Further investigation uncovered that the use of the handicapped quota berths was a deliberate act of misrepresentation. The individuals had no documented proof of eligibility for the concession, and their actions appeared to be part of a broader pattern of fraudulent travel.

The absence of the mandatory "HP" marking on the ticket not only violated standard railway protocol but also pointed to possible manipulation during the booking process.

Additionally, the discrepancy in fare — Rs 4,030 charged instead of the legitimate Rs1,030 concessional amount — further indicated unauthorized interference, possibly involving internal collusion or digital tampering.

Fake Identity Proofs Seized

The identification documents presented by the suspects added another layer of deception. Vishal, in particular, produced a forged Aadhar card bearing the name Dileep M., an identity that could not be verified against any known records.

The second individual, posing as Jitendra, used a laminated Aadhar card under the name Sajeevan Singh. This card was suspected to be fake, created specifically to impersonate the original ticket holder and legitimize the travel.

Further Probe Underway

Authorities are now exploring the possibility of a wider network involved in similar fraudulent bookings, using forged identities and exploiting concession categories to evade full fare payments.

Also Watch:

Both passengers were immediately detained and handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Vapi station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/