Bihar Elections 2025: Empty Seats At Devotional Singer Maithili Thakur’s First Rally In Alinagar As It Draws Thin Crowd; VIDEO

Alinagar: Popular devotional singer Maithili Thakur, who has been given an election ticket from the Alinagar constituency for the Bihar Elections 2025 by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), held her first poll rally after filing her nomination on Friday.

Videos from the rally showed empty chairs as the singer was being welcomed on stage.

The reason behind the empty chairs is said to be strong opposition from local leaders and supporters to the BJP’s decision to field renowned folk singer Maithili Thakur from the Alinagar seat in the Bihar Assembly elections. Protesters have labeled her an outsider.

The party organisation has taken note of the discontent among local workers following Maithili’s nomination. Leaders who were themselves contenders for the ticket were reportedly angered by the decision.

When the issue reached the BJP's top brass, Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally intervened. He summoned the disgruntled leaders to Patna for a meeting.

Sanjay Singh, one of the aspirants for the Alinagar ticket, said after the meeting that since Amit Shah had personally invited him, he would now support Maithili Thakur in the election.

Locals have expressed that it would have been better if the BJP had nominated a local leader. They pointed out that the previous MLA, Mishri Lal Yadav, was also considered an outsider and constituents had difficulty accessing him. There are concerns that a similar situation could arise if Maithili wins.

Opposition's RJD candidate Vinod Mishra said he is a local representative and added that while Maithili is a great singer, she should be sent to the Rajya Sabha instead. Mishra narrowly lost the 2020 election by 3,100 votes.

Bihar Election Dates

The Bihar Assembly elections will take plce in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, 2025, with results to be announced on November 14.