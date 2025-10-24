UP: 5-Year-Old Agra Jeweller’s Son Kidnapped, ₹2.5 Lakh Ransom Demanded - VIDEO

A five-year-old boy was kidnapped while playing near his home in Garhi Chandni, under Etmadpur police station in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The incident reportedly took place at around 1:30 pm on Friday. The child, son of Sonu, owner of Radhe Jewellers, was reportedly lured away by two men. CCTV footage revealed one suspect holding the boy’s hand, leading him away, while another arrived on an Activa scooter, and both fled with the child.

The kidnappers called Sonu at 2:30 pm, demanding Rs 2.5 lakh for the boy’s release. The boy's father said that his child vanished while playing. He further said that kidnappers demanded ransom, and we’re scared. "We want him back safely and are relying on the police," he said.

The boy’s grandmother, Padma, who lives 100 meters away, said he was heading to her house but never arrived. “When he didn’t show up, I checked and learned he was gone. We searched for hours,” she said.

ACP Chhatta Piyush Kumar confirmed the police are investigating, with ten teams, including SOG and surveillance units, deployed. CCTV footage showing the child calmly walking with a suspect has provided crucial leads. Authorities are confident of apprehending the culprits soon.