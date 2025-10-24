UP Shocker: In Want Of A Son, Woman Made To Abort Twice, Compelled To Sleep With In-Laws In Kanpur

Representational Image

A shocking incident has come to light from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a woman was allegedly forced to abort her pregnancy twice and then compelled to have physical relations with her father-in-law and brother-in-law so that she could give birth to a baby boy.

The woman, identified as Mehak Khan, married Shah Faheed in 2021. She has alleged that soon after their marriage, her husband and his family began demanding a dowry worth several lakhs of rupees along with a car. When she failed to meet their demands, her husband’s family allegedly started assaulting her regularly. In one such incident, she suffered serious spinal injuries.

The extent of torture reportedly increased after she gave birth to a girl child. During her next pregnancy, an ultrasound was conducted to determine the baby’s sex. Mehak alleged that she was forced to undergo two abortions after the scans revealed that both foetuses were female.

The victim further claimed that Faheed’s mother instructed her to establish physical relations with her father-in-law and brother-in-law in order to conceive a male child.

Mehak said that when she complained to her husband about being molested by his father and brother, he ignored her pleas.

A few days ago, Mehak and her daughter were allegedly beaten and thrown out of their home. Her in-laws reportedly told her not to return until their dowry demands were fulfilled.

Based on her complaint, the police have registered an FIR against seven individuals, including her husband, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, and brother-in-law.