Mumbai News: Advocate Hitendra Gandhi Appeals To NHRC To Curb Firecracker Hazards During Festivals

Advocate Hitendra Gandhi, a resident of Sion, has filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seeking intervention and strict action against the widespread use of firecrackers across India. He expressed deep concern over the severe environmental, health, and animal welfare impact caused by indiscriminate bursting of firecrackers, particularly during Diwali and other public celebrations.

Request for National and State-Level Measures

Advocate Gandhi urged the NHRC to issue a national advisory promoting green, regulated, and compassionate celebrations. He further requested the Commission to recommend State-level enforcement under pollution control and explosives laws, Ban unsafe carbide-based explosives that have injured over a hundred children this season, Issue directives to protect animals, trees, and public health through rapid response and cleanup mechanisms

He clarified that his complaint is not against celebrating Diwali, which he reveres as a sacred festival of light, unity, and the triumph of good over evil, but rather a plea to protect the festival’s sanctity from preventable harm.

Alarming Incidents Across Cities

Citing examples from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Bhopal, Gandhi highlighted: Sharp deterioration in air quality, Alarming rise in respiratory illnesses, Distress among animals, Ecological damage caused by non-compliance with firecracker regulations

He emphasised that these incidents pose public health hazards, especially for children, senior citizens, and the ill.

Appeal Rooted in Constitutional Principles

Advocate Gandhi underlined the positive duty of the State to ensure citizens can celebrate festivals without compromising their rights to life, dignity, and health.

“The brilliance of any celebration be it Diwali, Christmas, Eid, a wedding, or a public gathering is measured not by the fire it burns, but by the compassion it kindles. When our skies suffocate with smoke, when animals tremble in fear, when trees darken under soot, and when lives are lost to reckless explosions, the light we claim to celebrate turns into its own shadow.This representation is therefore a plea for awakening that the joy of every festival and the spirit of every gathering be expressed in harmony with nature and humanity. To protect Diwali’s soul is to protect the essence of all celebration: the air that carries our prayers, the trees that breathe for us, the animals that trust us, and the right of every being to live in peace beneath the same light,” the complaint stated.