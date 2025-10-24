Indian Railways Runs 12,000+ Special Trains For Chhath Puja, Ensures Passenger Safety And Comfort | Representational Image

Indian Railways is ensuring a smooth and comfortable festive journey for passengers by operating over 12,000 special trains across the country. To manage the massive festive rush, holding areas equipped with all passenger amenities have been set up at major stations such as New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Udhna, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and others. Railway staff are working round the clock to guide passengers, maintain order, and ensure that everyone reaches home safely to celebrate the festivals with their loved ones. More than 900 special train trips are taking place in the next three days across the country to clear the festival rush.

Railway is now gearing up for the safe and comfortable return journey of passengers after the Chhath Puja festivities. For the period of 28th October till November, 6181 special trains have been notified to facilitate passengers returning to their workplaces after festival season.\

Around 30 stations in Bihar are gearing up for the festive rush with holding areas, additional ticket counters, CCTV surveillance, and other passenger-friendly arrangements. Additional coaches are also being attached to existing services to accommodate increased demand. Weather proof holding areas are being created at major stations to manage large passenger inflows and provide convenient waiting facilities before train departures. Some of the stations where holding areas are being established include Patna, Danapur, Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Samastipur, Barauni etc. in Bihar and Gorakhpur, Ballia and Banaras in Uttar Pradesh.

Khagaria Station Holding Area

In addition to this additional Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters, and mobile unreserved ticketing (m-UTS) facilities have been made available to make travel more convenient for passengers.

Saharsa Station Holding Area

On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, Indian Railways has also started playing Chhath songs at railway stations. This initiative aims to connect passengers with the festive spirit and make their journey more pleasant. At major stations like Patna, Danapur, Hajipur, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Sonpur, New Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Anand Vihar Terminal, these songs allow passengers to experience the essence of home and culture, infusing their journey with devotion and joy.

Read Also Indian Railways To Run 1,500 Special Trains For Chhath Festival Rush

To maintain smooth operations, Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been deployed in adequate numbers for safety and regulation. Passenger assistance booths, information counters, queue management systems and public announcement systems have been strengthened. Cleanliness, lighting, and sanitation facilities are being closely monitored at all major stations. Dedicated war rooms at the Railway Board, Zonal, and Divisional levels are functioning round-the-clock to monitor and coordinate operations, ensuring real-time responses to any passenger requirements.

Muzaffarpur Station Holding Area

At stations like Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Saharsa, etc. 24x7 medical booths have been set up to address any passenger health emergencies. In coordination with the State Government, Fire Brigade, and Ambulance services are also kept in readiness to ensure prompt medical assistance and safety management.