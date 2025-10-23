 Punjab CM Mann’s Viral Video 'Fake', Court Has Ordered Its Removal: AAP
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 08:23 PM IST
AAP leader Baltej Pannu |

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said that the purported video of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann that has been viral on social media is ``completely fake’’ and that a Mohali court has ordered its removal.

Briefing newspersons in the context, AAP leader Baltej Pannu said that a Mohali court has ordered the removal of the said video of chief minister Mann from the internet, after state police’s cyber cell has found it to be an AI-generated deep-fake video.

The court had directed on Wednesday Facebook and Google to remove all offensive material and preserve records related to the content to ensure the evidence remains intact.

It may be recalled that the state cyber-cell of the Punjab police had booked Canadian resident Jagman Samra on October 21 for posting ``vulgar and unlawful’’ content aimed at instigating enmity among different groups.

article-image

Based upon cyber cell complaint, the FIR was registered under Sections 340(1) and (2) (statements conducing public mischief), 351 (2), (criminal intimidating) and 336 (4) (forgery to harm someone’s reputation) of the BNS and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (transformation of obscene material in electronic form).

Stating that while the video’s removal has been ordered by the court from the internet, Pannu alleged that it was from the accounts of BJP leaders that the same was being shared by the right-wing trolls to tarnish the image of chief minister Mann.

