 'Teri Maa Ki Ch**': Drunk Girls Create Ruckus During Bengaluru New Year Celebrations - VIDEO
Videos from Bengaluru’s Koramangala showing allegedly intoxicated women abusing others and being escorted by police after New Year’s Eve celebrations have gone viral, sparking criticism online. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the state arranged rest centres and drop facilities for heavily drunk individuals, stressing safety, especially for women.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 05:30 PM IST
article-image

New Year’s Eve celebrations in Bengaluru turned chaotic in parts of the city as several videos from Koramangala surfaced on social media, showing unruly behaviour allegedly linked to excessive alcohol consumption. The visuals have triggered widespread criticism online and renewed concerns over public conduct and safety during large-scale festivities.

One of the videos shows a group of young women, reportedly in an intoxicated state, hurling abuses at others on the street. Another clip shows police personnel escorting a staggering woman whose clothing appeared dishevelled, drawing sharp reactions from viewers. The videos, said to be recorded after midnight, captured the aftermath of New Year revelry rather than the celebrations themselves.

Sharing one of the clips, a social media user urged visitors to show respect while in the city. “Dear visitors to Bengaluru, especially from North India: please show respect and good manners when you’re here,” the user wrote, adding that such behaviour was “not cool” and calling for mutual respect regardless of where people come from. The post, however, also sparked debate, with some users cautioning against regional stereotyping.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the state government had taken preventive measures to handle heavily intoxicated individuals during New Year’s Eve celebrations. He said police were instructed to drop “heavily drunk” people, those unable to walk or nearing loss of consciousness, either to designated resting centres or their homes.

New Year Cold Wave Grips Uttar Pradesh As Temperatures Plunge Below Hill Stations, Dense Fog And Rain Warnings Issued Across the State
New Year Cold Wave Grips Uttar Pradesh As Temperatures Plunge Below Hill Stations, Dense Fog And Rain Warnings Issued Across the State
Kalpataru Projects Bags ₹719 Crore Order For Elevated Metro Rail In Thane
Kalpataru Projects Bags ₹719 Crore Order For Elevated Metro Rail In Thane
Mukesh Ambani, With Anant & Radhika, Offers New Year Prayers At Dwarkadhish Temple; Netizens Wonder If It’s Becoming Their Yearly Tradition
Mukesh Ambani, With Anant & Radhika, Offers New Year Prayers At Dwarkadhish Temple; Netizens Wonder If It’s Becoming Their Yearly Tradition
NHAI Discontinues KYV Process For Cars On New FASTags From Feb 1
NHAI Discontinues KYV Process For Cars On New FASTags From Feb 1
article-image

“We have set up resting places at 15 locations. They will be kept there until the intoxication wears off and then sent back,” Parameshwara said, clarifying that not all intoxicated persons would be given drop facilities.

He noted that such incidents are largely reported from cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Belagavi and Mangaluru. Emphasising women’s safety, the minister said all 30 districts were put on alert to prevent misuse of vulnerable situations. Bengaluru Police provided drop facilities as part of the New Year’s Eve safety plan.

'Teri Maa Ki Ch**': Drunk Girls Create Ruckus During Bengaluru New Year Celebrations - VIDEO

