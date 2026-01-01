New Year Cold Wave Grips Uttar Pradesh As Temperatures Plunge Below Hill Stations, Dense Fog And Rain Warnings Issued Across the State

The New Year began on a bitterly cold note across Uttar Pradesh, with temperatures plunging sharply due to snowfall in the hill regions. | File Pic

Lucknow: The New Year began on a bitterly cold note across Uttar Pradesh, with temperatures plunging sharply due to snowfall in the hill regions. For the first time this season, the night minimum temperature dropped to as low as 3 degrees Celsius in parts of the state. According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures in several districts were recorded lower than those in hill stations such as Shimla and Manali.

Barabanki coldest in the state as multiple districts record near-freezing temperatures

On Wednesday, Barabanki emerged as the coldest district in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius. Gorakhpur followed at 4.4 degrees Celsius, Hardoi at 4.5 degrees Celsius, Ayodhya at 5 degrees Celsius and Sultanpur at 5.2 degrees Celsius. In the state capital Lucknow, the minimum temperature dipped to 7 degrees Celsius, though bright sunshine was seen from morning hours.

The Meteorological Department has also forecast rainfall in 14 districts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, Ghaziabad and Noida, later today. A warning for dense fog has been issued across the state for the next seven days. Visibility is expected to remain extremely poor during morning and night hours, prompting authorities to advise people to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

First morning of the year shrouded in thick fog, paralysing rail and air traffic

Earlier, the first morning of the New Year witnessed dense fog across 35 districts, including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jhansi, Noida and Ghaziabad. In several areas, visibility dropped to between zero and 10 metres. The fog severely impacted transport services, with over 100 trains running late across cities such as Lucknow and Gorakhpur. More than 10 flights were cancelled, while several others operated with delays.

Meanwhile, school holidays in the state ended today. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced the holidays on December 29. From Thursday, all secondary schools reopened with revised timings from 10 am to 3 pm. Primary schools, however, will remain closed till January 14.

Meteorologists warn of worsening cold as snowfall continues in hill regions

Severe cold conditions were also recorded on the last day of the year. On Wednesday, over 50 districts including Lucknow, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Gorakhpur remained under dense fog through the day. Kanpur was the coldest city in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow-based meteorologist Atul Singh said snowfall in the hills continues, ruling out any immediate relief from the cold. He said that over the next three days, cold conditions are expected to intensify further during both day and night.