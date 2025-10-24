 India Unveils Special Postage Stamp To Mark 80 Years Of United Nations
ANIUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Celebrating the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and India Post jointly unveiled a special commemorative postage stamp in New Delhi on Friday, reflecting India's enduring commitment to peace, development, and multilateral cooperation.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that from nearly 7.4 lakh student entries across India, the design by Shrestha Majumdar has been selected for the commemorative postage stamp.

"Celebrating UN@80, MEA & India Post Office organised a nationwide stamp design competition. From about 7.4 lakh student entries, the design by Ms. Shrestha Majumdar is featured on the commemorative stamp. Designs by Ms. Anshika Jain and Ms. Rollie Sharma adorn the First Day Cover and Brochure. Released today by EAM S. Jaishankar, the stamp designs reflect India's commitment to the ideals of peace and security, as well as development and progress," the post read.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who officially launched the stamp, congratulated India Post for successfully organising the open competition and commended the participants for their innovative designs.

"Delighted to launch a commemorative postage stamp today in New Delhi to mark the 80th anniversary of the UN. I congratulate India Post for successfully organising the open competition to design the stamp. The stamp rightly showcases the need for peace in this era of conflict," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

He further emphasised the importance of reformed multilateralism that better represents the aspirations of the Global South and reaffirmed India's strong commitment to the UN Charter and its ideals.

"Highlighted the need for reformed multilateralism reflective of the hopes and aspirations of the Global South. And underlined India's strong commitment to UN ideals and greater international cooperation," he added.

2025 marks the UN's 80th anniversary, with October 24 commemorating the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945.

With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, which included the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

