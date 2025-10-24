 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reviews 'Thar Shakti’ Exercise Near Indo-Pak Border, Hails Army’s Desert Warfare Readiness - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDefence Minister Rajnath Singh Reviews 'Thar Shakti’ Exercise Near Indo-Pak Border, Hails Army’s Desert Warfare Readiness - VIDEO

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reviews 'Thar Shakti’ Exercise Near Indo-Pak Border, Hails Army’s Desert Warfare Readiness - VIDEO

Singh, who is on a 2-day visit to Jaisalmer, observed the exercise at the Laungewala border post, where hundreds of soldiers showcased advanced combat skills and integrated warfare capabilities in desert terrain. The drill featured modern platforms, including robotic mules, drones, robot dogs, Ator N1200 vehicles, tanks & helicopters, reflecting India's growing focus on technology-driven warfare.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh |

Jaisalmer: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the Indian Army's 'Thar Shakti' exercise near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district and lauded the armed forces for their courage, professionalism and operational preparedness in desert warfare.

Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Jaisalmer, observed the exercise at the Laungewala border post, where hundreds of soldiers showcased advanced combat skills and integrated warfare capabilities in desert terrain. The drill featured modern platforms, including robotic mules, drones, robot dogs, Ator N1200 vehicles, tanks and helicopters, reflecting India's growing focus on technology-driven warfare.

He interacted with troops and senior officers during the exercise.

"Paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1971 War, at Laungewala War Memorial in Rajasthan," he said on X.

FPJ Shorts
'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence
'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence
Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners
Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination
Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination

Earlier in the day, the defence minister visited the historic Tanot Mata temple near the border, where he was accompanied by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Battle Axe Division Commander Major General Ashish Khurana.

At the temple, Singh was received by BSF DIG Jatinder Singh Binji, Commandant Neeraj Sharma and Assistant Commandant Vikash Narayan Singh.

Read Also
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Mourns Demise Of Ad Legend Piyush Pandey, Praises His Creative Legacy
article-image

He offered prayers, performed 'Jalabhishek' at the adjoining Mahadev temple and tied a sacred cloth to a khejri tree near the Manasa Mata shrine, a traditional ritual symbolising wish fulfilment.

Singh also viewed the unexploded bombs dropped by Pakistani forces during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, which remain preserved in the temple complex as a testament to faith and divine protection.

"Feeling blessed after visiting Tanot Rai Mata Mandir in Jaisalmer. The energy of this Temple is immense," the defence minister said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 24, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 24, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners

Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners

Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination

Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination

Rajasthan News: Jhalawar Police Bust Massive Interstate Cyber Fraud Racket Under Operation Shutdown,...

Rajasthan News: Jhalawar Police Bust Massive Interstate Cyber Fraud Racket Under Operation Shutdown,...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reviews 'Thar Shakti’ Exercise Near Indo-Pak Border, Hails Army’s...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reviews 'Thar Shakti’ Exercise Near Indo-Pak Border, Hails Army’s...