Karnataka High Court Seeks Report On RSS Plea To Hold Foot March In Chittapur, Hearing Adjourned To October 30

Karnataka High Court | Karnataka High Court website

Kalaburagi: The Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka High Court, while hearing a batch of petitions filed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and five other organisations on Friday seeking permission to hold a foot march on November 2 in Chittapur town — represented by Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge — sought a report from the government and adjourned the hearing to October 30.

The High Court directed the government to conduct a peace meeting on October 28 and submit its report by October 30. It also instructed the authorities to inform the petitioners about the timing of the peace meeting within a day. The bench observed that the matter should not be prolonged and that an amicable resolution would be preferable.

Representing the state, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty informed the court that the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi district had expressed two opinions in her report — stating that the proposed foot march could cause public inconvenience, traffic congestion, and potential law and order issues — and suggested that the event be postponed by a few weeks.

The Advocate General further stated that the report recommended that no organisation be allowed to hold foot marches at present. He clarified that the application for the RSS march had not been rejected but kept in abeyance.

When the court asked when a final decision would be made, Shetty replied that action would be taken after the peace meeting and requested the court to hear the matter again in two weeks.

The bench advised the government to resolve the issue amicably, remarking that this was an opportunity to demonstrate the administration’s efficiency. It also noted that the report lacked clarity on how the matter would be resolved.

Shetty added that although eight organisations had applied for permission to hold foot marches, none of the requests had yet been considered. “Different statements have been issued regarding the foot march. We will resolve the issue within two weeks,” he said.

However, senior counsel Arun Shyam, appearing for the RSS, objected to the submission and said that it had already been agreed that the foot march would be held on November 2. “Now, unnecessary hurdles are being created to prevent it. If the state government cannot handle the situation, it should deploy central forces. Conducting a foot march is a fundamental right,” he asserted.

The bench then asked the government when it planned to hold the peace meeting and reiterated its direction to conduct it on October 28 and submit the report by October 30.

Counsel for the RSS, Arun Shyam, requested that the peace meeting be held tomorrow (October 25). However, Advocate General Shetty objected, stating that the counsel could not decide or fix the date.

Earlier, the RSS had filed a petition challenging the authorities’ denial of permission to conduct its centenary foot march in Chittapur. The court had directed the organisation to submit a fresh application to the authorities seeking permission for November 2. Following this, the Bhim Army, Dalit Panthers, and Kuruba community organisations also filed applications to hold processions and foot marches on the same day.

The Karnataka State Farmers’ Association has also filed a petition seeking permission to hold a procession demanding flood relief from the Centre, while the State Christian Welfare Society has sought permission for a peace walk. The society clarified in its petition that prayers are held on Sundays and that the peace walk is not intended to counter the RSS foot march but to promote peace and harmony among the public.

The organisations have also submitted separate petitions to Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, who has sought inputs from the police department.

The RSS had earlier planned to hold its foot march on October 19, but permission was denied by authorities citing law and order concerns. The Sangh maintained that it had complied with all required procedures before approaching the High Court.

Following a letter from Minister Priyank Kharge demanding a ban on RSS activities in public spaces, the Congress-led government in Karnataka framed a rule mandating that all private organisations obtain prior permission from authorities before conducting any activities in public or government-owned premises.

Read Also Union Home Minister Amit Shah Mourns Demise Of Ad Legend Piyush Pandey, Praises His Creative Legacy

Responding to the Congress government’s criticism and alleged attempts to restrict its activities, the BJP said the Sangh had the strength to confront “hundreds of Priyank Kharges and Siddaramaiahs". It added that the RSS had faced former Prime Ministers Nehru and Indira Gandhi as well.

Priyank Kharge is the Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT, and son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)