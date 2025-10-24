Samajwadi Party Releases List Of 20 Star Campaigners For Bihar Polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav | X

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday released a list of 20 star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, but it was the omissions that drew the most attention. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has included veteran leader Azam Khan in the campaign team but left out his two uncles — Ram Gopal Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav — signalling a new phase in the party’s internal power balance.

The list features Akhilesh Yadav, his wife and Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Kiranmay Nanda, senior leaders Afzal Ansari, Awadhesh Prasad, Naresh Uttam Patel, Lalji Verma, Babu Singh Kushwaha, Om Prakash Singh, Priya Saroj, Ikra Hasan, Chotelal Kharwar, Tej Pratap Singh Yadav and Dharmendra Solanki.

The exclusion of Ram Gopal — the party’s national general secretary and one of Akhilesh’s long-time political mentors — and Shivpal — a senior leader who rejoined the SP after years of estrangement — has sparked speculation about Akhilesh’s intent to assert full control.

“The message is unmistakable. Akhilesh wants to show that the Samajwadi Party is now entirely his — free from internal factions and family interference,” said a senior SP leader.

Political observers view the move as both symbolic and strategic. Shivpal, who once commanded the loyalty of party workers in Etawah and Mainpuri, had broken away from the SP in 2018 before returning last year. Ram Gopal, though seen as a moderating influence, is also known to have his independent views on party functioning.

“Akhilesh’s decision to keep both uncles out underlines his effort to distance the party’s image from family politics,” said Lucknow-based analyst Rajendra Kumar. “He wants to project a disciplined, modern, and inclusive leadership.”

Meanwhile, the return of Azam Khan to the centre stage marks a significant development. A founding member of the SP and a 10-time MLA, Azam had been politically isolated after his imprisonment. His inclusion is seen as a move to consolidate minority votes, especially among Muslims in Bihar.

“Azam Khan’s participation will energise the cadre and strengthen the alliance’s outreach to minorities,” said SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhry.

The SP’s Bihar team reflects Akhilesh’s broader political strategy — to expand beyond the traditional Yadav-Muslim base and build a social coalition of backward, Dalit, and minority communities. The presence of leaders like Babu Singh Kushwaha and Awadhesh Prasad highlights this outreach.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi already leading the BJP’s campaign and the Mahagathbandhan beginning joint rallies, Akhilesh’s move to push the SP into Bihar politics signals both ambition and control. By bringing Azam back and sidelining his uncles, Akhilesh Yadav has made it clear that the new Samajwadi Party will move forward under his singular command.