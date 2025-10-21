Karnataka News: RSS Flag March In Priyank Kharge’s Constituency | Representation Image

Bengaluru: The issue of RSS flag march at Chittapur, the home constituency of IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, which is now before the Karnataka High Court is heading for a big showdown.

As per the direction of the court, which had asked the RSS to make a fresh application to the Kalburgi DC to organise a flag march on Nov 2, the RSS has made an application and has sent copies of the applications to the Kalburgi SP and Chittapur Tahashildar.

However, at the same time, two more organisations -- Bhim Army and Dalit Panthers are also planning to make an application to hold rallies on the same day. The court will be hearing the case again on Oct 24.

On Oct 19, during an emergent hearing, the Karnataka Advocate General had said that the Tahashildar was forced to reject permission to the RSS, since another organisation called Bhim Army had organised a rally at Chittapur at the same time on the same day. adjourning the hearing, Justice MGS Kamal had suggested the RSS hold flag march on Nov 2, and make a fresh application to the DC. The court had also directed the RSS counsel to furnish all the details sought by Tahashildar, while submitting fresh application to the DC.

On Monday, the RSS made a fresh application, giving all the details, including the number of people participating in the flag march, the number of people from outside Chittapur and the speakers at the function.

After learning that many more organisations are also planning to submit applications to organise rallies at Chittapur on Nov 2, the RSS is gearing up for a mega showdown. The RSS has started mobilising local people at Chittapur to come out in large numbers during the flag march. Besides, the RSS is planning a major statewide social media status campaign for its flag march on Nov 2 at Chittapur.

Even the state government, especially Minister Priyank Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have taken the issue personally. They are also trying to ensure that the RSS would not get permission to hold any flag march permission from the court also.

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS IN RSS: Meanwhile, the RSS supporters among government employees are unfazed by the suspension of a Panchayat Development officer for participating in the RSS flag march.

On Oct 16, the government had suspended K P Praveen Kumar, a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) of Rodalabanda Gram Panchayat in Lingasugur taluk, Raichur district. Prior to becoming PDO, Praveen Kumar was personal assistant of former BJP MLA from Lingasugur Manappa Vajjal.

However, the RSS volunteers, who are in government services are still participating in the flag march to commemorate centenary foundation day of the RSS. Noted one was a government doctor posted at Sedam, the home constituency of Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, which falls in Kharge's home district of Kalburgi

Besides, a number of PDOs and even government school teachers are openly participating in the flag march, wearing the RSS `Gana Vesha' (uniform), which has become a big challenge for the ruling Congress.