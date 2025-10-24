Singapore Police To Share Key Evidence In Zubeen Garg Case Within 10 Days; Probe On Into Financial Angle & Digital Trails

Zubeen Garg |

Guwahati: The investigation into the mysterious death of beloved singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg has entered a crucial phase, with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) set to share CCTV footage and witness statements with India’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) within the next 10 days.

Briefing the media in Guwahati, CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, who led the two-member SIT to Singapore, said that the Singapore authorities have assured full cooperation under legal frameworks. “On the 20th, we met the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore and shared all necessary details about the case. The following day, we held a meeting with a five-member Singapore Police team to discuss the progress and coordination,” Gupta said.

According to Gupta, the SPF has already shared the post-mortem report and promised to forward the CCTV visuals and witness depositions shortly. “They assured us that within the next 10 days, they will send across all key evidence. Once received, the SIT will examine the materials and present its findings to the court within the stipulated time,” he added.

During their visit, the Indian investigators also inspected crucial sites connected to the incident. Gupta noted that the Singapore Police have been conducting their own internal probe and will submit a comprehensive report to the State Coroner’s Office there. “We have requested transparency in every step. Both sides are committed to ensuring that all facts are established beyond doubt,” he said.

Back home, the SIT has questioned around 60 individuals in India, including close associates, staff, and acquaintances of the late singer. Investigators are now focusing on digital communications, bank transactions, and possible financial irregularities. Gupta revealed that a new case has been registered under the supervision of the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell against two of Garg’s bodyguards, after investigators found “large, unexplained financial transactions” in their accounts.

“The funds they handled are disproportionate to their declared income. We are probing the source of that money as part of a separate financial investigation,” Gupta said.

In a significant development, Garima Garg, the singer’s wife, recorded her statement at the CID headquarters in Guwahati on Friday. Investigators have also appealed to anyone who interacted with Garg through WhatsApp or social media in the week before his death to voluntarily come forward and assist in the inquiry.

Dispelling speculation, Gupta clarified that the SIT investigating Garg’s death is not connected to the ongoing Baksa violence probe, which is being handled separately.

Summing up, Gupta said, “We are determined to complete a thorough and transparent investigation. The cooperation from the Singapore Police has been positive, and we are confident that the evidence they will share will help us bring clarity and closure to this case.”