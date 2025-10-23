 'If Needed, Will Go To Singapore': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Singer Zubeen Garg's Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'If Needed, Will Go To Singapore': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Singer Zubeen Garg's Death

'If Needed, Will Go To Singapore': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Singer Zubeen Garg's Death

Himanta responded sharply to the recent incident of Zubeen Garg's fans pouring wine on his memorial. He said that people with Leftist ideology are trying to portray Zubeen Garg as a non-believer.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 07:59 PM IST
article-image

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said his government will do everything possible to ensure justice in singer Zubeen Garg's death case.

Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, the Assam CM said, "What will I gain by blaming someone? The Assam government, and I, will focus on doing good work. Whatever is needed, I will do it, even if it requires going to Singapore. The BJP's position is simple."

Himanta responded sharply to the recent incident of Zubeen Garg's fans pouring wine on his memorial. He said that people with Leftist ideology are trying to portray Zubeen Garg as a non-believer and stated, "Zubeen was a Shiva devotee; on his body there was a tattoo of Lord Shiva. But the Leftists have now been projecting him as a non-believer. They took up a dialogue from his film 'Kanchenjunga' where Garg said that he does not have race, religion or caste, he is Kanchenjunga," said the Chief Minister.

Read Also
Bill To Ban Polygamy & Love Jihad Will Be Introduced Soon, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma - VIDEO
article-image

"However, he is a Hindu and even his cremation was done following all Hindu rituals," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab CM Mann’s Viral Video 'Fake', Court Has Ordered Its Removal: AAP
Punjab CM Mann’s Viral Video 'Fake', Court Has Ordered Its Removal: AAP
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Night-Shift Cleanliness Drive During Diwali, Collects 140 Tonnes Waste Daily
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Night-Shift Cleanliness Drive During Diwali, Collects 140 Tonnes Waste Daily
Samajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy
Samajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy
‘We Get Sonpapdi, Not Bonuses’: Pune IT Workers Express Disappointment Amid Diwali
‘We Get Sonpapdi, Not Bonuses’: Pune IT Workers Express Disappointment Amid Diwali

"During a recent interview, Garg had said that he worshipped Lord Shiva. Putting Zubeen's dialogue forward is a ploy to weaken Sanatan Hindu religion. I was refraining from talking about this, but now that one month has passed since he died, I am asking these people to come for a debate," Sarma said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab CM Mann’s Viral Video 'Fake', Court Has Ordered Its Removal: AAP

Punjab CM Mann’s Viral Video 'Fake', Court Has Ordered Its Removal: AAP

Samajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy

Samajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy

'If Needed, Will Go To Singapore': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Singer Zubeen Garg's Death

'If Needed, Will Go To Singapore': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Singer Zubeen Garg's Death

President Droupadi Murmu Hails Kerala’s Progress Through Education & Literacy

President Droupadi Murmu Hails Kerala’s Progress Through Education & Literacy

Rail Traffic Hit In Lower Assam After IED Explosion On Tracks Near Kokrajhar - VIDEO

Rail Traffic Hit In Lower Assam After IED Explosion On Tracks Near Kokrajhar - VIDEO