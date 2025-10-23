'If Needed, Will Go To Singapore': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Singer Zubeen Garg's Death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said his government will do everything possible to ensure justice in singer Zubeen Garg's death case.

Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, the Assam CM said, "What will I gain by blaming someone? The Assam government, and I, will focus on doing good work. Whatever is needed, I will do it, even if it requires going to Singapore. The BJP's position is simple."

Himanta responded sharply to the recent incident of Zubeen Garg's fans pouring wine on his memorial. He said that people with Leftist ideology are trying to portray Zubeen Garg as a non-believer and stated, "Zubeen was a Shiva devotee; on his body there was a tattoo of Lord Shiva. But the Leftists have now been projecting him as a non-believer. They took up a dialogue from his film 'Kanchenjunga' where Garg said that he does not have race, religion or caste, he is Kanchenjunga," said the Chief Minister.

"However, he is a Hindu and even his cremation was done following all Hindu rituals," he said.

"During a recent interview, Garg had said that he worshipped Lord Shiva. Putting Zubeen's dialogue forward is a ploy to weaken Sanatan Hindu religion. I was refraining from talking about this, but now that one month has passed since he died, I am asking these people to come for a debate," Sarma said.