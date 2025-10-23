IED Blasts In Railway Track In Assam, Suspect Maoist Link Advasi |

Guwahati: An IED blast on the railway track near Kokrajhar Railway Station rocked the peace return BTAD region in Assam last night.

At about 1 am on Thursday, when the goods train UP AZARA Sugar was passing between Salakati and Kokrajhar, the Train manager reported a heavy jerk, after which the train was stopped.

On checking, it was found that there was damage on the track and sleepers, due to a suspected bomb blast.

State Police, RPF and intelligence authorities are investigating the matter after the incident.

Track has been restored at 5.25am and normal train running has resumed later.

Around 8 trains underwent detention due to the incident.

Patrolling has been intensified in the section.

Following the blast Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that one person has been identified in connection with the incident, and investigations are underway.

“One person has been identified in the case, and this individual has several complaints lodged in Assam and Jharkhand,” Sarma said on the sidelines of the Mahila Udyomita Scheme distribution programme in Bongaigaon.

When asked whether the suspect was backed by any organisation, the chief minister said the information would emerge only after the ongoing investigation.

“We will determine if the person is supported by any group after a proper investigation,” he added.

“I received the news around 3 a.m. from the DGP that a section of the rail line was missing due to an IED blast. If the loco pilot hadn’t noticed the track, the consequences could have been much worse,” Sarma said.

Highly placed sources told FPJ that one Adivasi person Epil Murmu from Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar district carried the blast who has long years connections with the Maoist in Jharkhand. Murmu has 12 cases pending in Jharkhand itself and supectedly moving in the area for the last few days.

The railway track has since been restored, and train operations have resumed.

Earlier in the day, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh confirmed that an investigation had been launched.

“It was a suspected blast. Forensic samples have been collected, and technical and human leads have been identified. Whoever carried this out will be caught, there is no doubt about it. Meetings have been held with authorities to plan the next steps of the investigation,” the DGP said.

The blast, which occurred about five kilometres from Kokrajhar Railway Station on the Salakati route, damaged nearly two feet of the track, with fragments scattered several metres away.

Rail services across Lower Assam and parts of North Bengal were disrupted early Thursday before the track was repaired.