 UP Shocker: Son Kills Mother With Grinding Stone After She Recommends His Younger Brother For Compassionate Job In Gonda
Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 10:22 PM IST
Ai-generated image | Grok

Gonda: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. A man allegedly killed his mother following a dispute over a compassionate job. The accused reportedly attacked his mother with a grinding stone. His brother also sustained injuries while trying to intervene. He has been admitted to hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. A detailed investigation has been launched.

The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Kanti Devi, who worked as a sanitation worker at Gonda Nagar Palika. Her late husband had also been employed with the municipal body. After his death, she secured a job for her younger son under the compassionate appointment scheme.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Valmiki. Valmiki has been arrested and during questioning, he reportedly confessed to the crime. He told police that about four years ago, his mother had given the compassionate job in the municipal body to his younger brother instead of him. Angry over the decision, he attacked her with a grinding stone during a family dispute.

“Around 9:00 am, Nagar Kotwali Police received information that the body of Kanti Devi was found inside a house in Pandit Purwa village under Gonda Nagar Kotwali area. There were injury marks on her face and head. Police teams and senior officers reached the spot, took the body into custody, and sent it for postmortem,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manoj Kumar Rawat was qouted as saying by India Today.

What Is Compassionate Appointment Scheme?

The compassionate job scheme or compassionate appointment scheme in India allows the family members of deceased government employees to secure employment as financial support, especially in economically weaker rural areas.

