 'Even If 100 Shahabuddins Come....': Union HM Amit Shah Continues To Attack RJD For Fielding Osama Shahab For Bihar Elections 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Even If 100 Shahabuddins Come....': Union HM Amit Shah Continues To Attack RJD For Fielding Osama Shahab For Bihar Elections 2025

'Even If 100 Shahabuddins Come....': Union HM Amit Shah Continues To Attack RJD For Fielding Osama Shahab For Bihar Elections 2025

The RJD has fielded Shahabuddin's son, Osama Shahab, from the Raghunathpur assembly constituency of Siwan for the upcoming polls. The top BJP leader called the people of Siwan "brave" who never bowed down before the Shahabuddin.

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | X @ANI

Siwan: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack on the RJD for fielding late Shahabuddin's son, a convicted criminal, in the Bihar polls, saying "even if 100 Shahabuddins come, no one can do you any harm", while addressing a rally in Bihar's Siwan.

The RJD has fielded Shahabuddin's son, Osama Shahab, from the Raghunathpur assembly constituency of Siwan for the upcoming polls.

The top BJP leader called the people of Siwan "brave" who never bowed down before the Shahabuddin.

"... For 20 years, A-category history sheeter Shahabuddin, with around 75 cases against him, two jail terms, triple murders, an attack on an SP... he had bathed the sons of a business owner in acid till their skins came off. The brave people of Siwan never surrendered before Shahabuddin... Shahabuddin's son has been given a ticket by Lalu Prasad Yadav himself from Raghunathpur... Now, under the rule of Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi, even if a 100 Shahabuddin come, no one can do you any harm..."

FPJ Shorts
'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence
'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence
Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners
Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination
Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination
Read Also
President Droupadi Murmu Lauds Kerala Women’s Leadership, Recalls State’s Role In Shaping Indian...
article-image

Earlier in the day, criticising the RJD's 'jungle-raj' in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government transformed the "jungle raj" into "good governance" and now the time has come to transform "good governance" into "prosperity" across Bihar.

Addressing the public rally in Begusarai, PM Modi said, "We transformed 'jungle raj' into good governance. Now the time has come to transform good governance into prosperity. I have come to seek your blessings for Bihar's prosperity... It was the month of October 2005, when you freed Bihar from jungle raj and chose good governance... You must understand the power of your vote, and your vote will determine Bihar's prosperity."

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 24, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 24, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners

Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners

Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination

Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination

Rajasthan News: Jhalawar Police Bust Massive Interstate Cyber Fraud Racket Under Operation Shutdown,...

Rajasthan News: Jhalawar Police Bust Massive Interstate Cyber Fraud Racket Under Operation Shutdown,...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reviews 'Thar Shakti’ Exercise Near Indo-Pak Border, Hails Army’s...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reviews 'Thar Shakti’ Exercise Near Indo-Pak Border, Hails Army’s...