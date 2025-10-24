 Bihar Assembly Election 2025: 70 Candidates Withdraw Nominations After Scrutiny For Phase Two
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Assembly Election 2025: 70 Candidates Withdraw Nominations After Scrutiny For Phase Two

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: 70 Candidates Withdraw Nominations After Scrutiny For Phase Two

After scrutiny, 1,372 nominations were found valid. Following the withdrawal of 70 candidates, 1,302 candidates now remain in the fray for the second phase.

IANSUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Election Commission of India | Representative Image

Patna: After the withdrawal deadline for the second phase of nominations ended, a total of 70 candidates have taken back their nominations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election 2025, according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday.

The deadline ended at 5 p.m. on Thursday. For the second phase, nominations were filed for 122 Assembly seats across 18 districts.

A total of 1,761 candidates had submitted their nomination papers, out of which 389 nominations were rejected during scrutiny.

After scrutiny, 1,372 nominations were found valid. Following the withdrawal of 70 candidates, 1,302 candidates now remain in the fray for the second phase.

FPJ Shorts
IPO Boom Returns, Big Names Like Lenskart, Groww & Pine Labs To Raise ₹35,000 Crore
IPO Boom Returns, Big Names Like Lenskart, Groww & Pine Labs To Raise ₹35,000 Crore
Advertising Legend Piyush Pandey’s Last Rites To Be Held In Mumbai’s Shivaji Park On October 25
Advertising Legend Piyush Pandey’s Last Rites To Be Held In Mumbai’s Shivaji Park On October 25
'Civic Sense Is Missing', Netizens Slam Woman For Cleaning Train Window For Better View But Littering Trash On Rail Tracks
'Civic Sense Is Missing', Netizens Slam Woman For Cleaning Train Window For Better View But Littering Trash On Rail Tracks
Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar? Indian Teen With UAE Golden Visa Who Died Of Cardiac Arrest During Diwali In Dubai
Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar? Indian Teen With UAE Golden Visa Who Died Of Cardiac Arrest During Diwali In Dubai
Read Also
Jammu & Kashmir: Rajya Sabha Voting Begins, NC MLAs First To Cast Votes, Congress Declares Support...
article-image

A district-wise analysis of withdrawals shows that the highest number came from Kishanganj, where 10 candidates withdrew their nominations.

In Araria, seven candidates pulled out, while West Champaran, East Champaran, Madhubani, Katihar, and Rohtas districts saw five withdrawals each.

In Gaya and Nawada, four candidates each withdrew their nominations, while Sitamarhi, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jehanabad, and Aurangabad recorded three withdrawals each.

Sheohar, Supaul, Purnea, Arwal, and Jamui witnessed one withdrawal each, and no candidate withdrew their name in Kaimur district.

Read Also
'We Will Make Bihar Free From Crime And Corruption': RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Slams NDA Govt
article-image

The nomination process for the second phase began on October 13 and concluded on October 20, with voting scheduled for November 11.

The upcoming Assembly election in Bihar is shaping up to be a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan).

While the NDA has already begun its campaign under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Grand Alliance recently resolved internal disputes over seat-sharing and leadership.

Following intervention by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, the alliance announced Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate, and Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as one of the Deputy Chief Ministers if the alliance forms the government.

Read Also
'Unfit Buses Will Be Seized, No Playing With Civilian Lives': Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam...
article-image

With both alliances finalising their strategies and leadership, Bihar is now set for an intense electoral battle in the coming weeks.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'... Toh Lantern Chahiye Kya': PM Modi's Funny Quip At RJD During Election Campaigning For Bihar...

'... Toh Lantern Chahiye Kya': PM Modi's Funny Quip At RJD During Election Campaigning For Bihar...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: 70 Candidates Withdraw Nominations After Scrutiny For Phase Two

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: 70 Candidates Withdraw Nominations After Scrutiny For Phase Two

Woman Backpacker Rates Indian Cities Based On How Safe She Felt There; Kerala Tops List, Guess Which...

Woman Backpacker Rates Indian Cities Based On How Safe She Felt There; Kerala Tops List, Guess Which...

Jammu & Kashmir: Rajya Sabha Voting Begins, NC MLAs First To Cast Votes, Congress Declares Support...

Jammu & Kashmir: Rajya Sabha Voting Begins, NC MLAs First To Cast Votes, Congress Declares Support...

'We Will Make Bihar Free From Crime And Corruption': RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Slams NDA Govt

'We Will Make Bihar Free From Crime And Corruption': RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Slams NDA Govt