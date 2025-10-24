 MP News: Youth’s Death In Road Accident Sparks Protest On NH-3; Villagers Demand Service Road In Barwani
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Youth’s Death In Road Accident Sparks Protest On NH-3; Villagers Demand Service Road In Barwani

MP News: Youth’s Death In Road Accident Sparks Protest On NH-3; Villagers Demand Service Road In Barwani

The protest resulted in long queues of vehicles stretching along the highway

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Youth’s Death In Road Accident Sparks Protest On NH-3; Villagers Demand Service Road In Barwani | Representational Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The death of a 20-year-old man in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Julwania on Thursday night, triggered protests by villagers who demanded construction of a service road on NH3.

The protest was staged by villagers on Friday morning, leading to long traffic jam on National Highway 3.

Read Also
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Sirf Chehra Badalne Se....' Union Minister Virendra Khatik Takes Dig After...
article-image

According to police, the incident, which occurred near Devla gate, claimed the life of Suraj Tomar (20) and seriously injured another youth, Satish, after they were hit by a vehicle.

Villager Mansharam and BJP leader Virendra Singh Darbar jointly claimed that lack of a service road near Julwania forces residents, including Suraj and Satish, to travel on the wrong side or cross the busy highway.

FPJ Shorts
Case Filed Against Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath & 22 Others Over Investment Fraud In Uttar Pradesh
Case Filed Against Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath & 22 Others Over Investment Fraud In Uttar Pradesh
Chhath Puja 2025: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Holds All-Party Meeting To Plan Safe And Eco-Friendly Celebrations
Chhath Puja 2025: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Holds All-Party Meeting To Plan Safe And Eco-Friendly Celebrations
Thane News: Old Building Collapses In Bhiwandi; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO
Thane News: Old Building Collapses In Bhiwandi; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO
Central Railway To Operate 24 Festive Special Trains Across Divisions For Diwali & Chhath Passengers On October 26; Check Details
Central Railway To Operate 24 Festive Special Trains Across Divisions For Diwali & Chhath Passengers On October 26; Check Details
Read Also
MP News: Accused Bikers Rush Road Accident Victim To Chhatarpur Hospital, Get Brutally Thrashed By...
article-image

Following Suraj's post-mortem, enraged villagers placed his body on the highway, blocking the crucial route and demanding the immediate construction of a service road to prevent future tragedies.

Police and administrative officials rushed to the scene to try and pacify the situation, along with a large police force deployed. The protest resulted in long queues of vehicles stretching along the NH.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Integrated Economic Master Plan For Bhopal, Indore By Next Fiscal; NITI Aayog To Support...

MP News: Integrated Economic Master Plan For Bhopal, Indore By Next Fiscal; NITI Aayog To Support...

Indore News: Constable’s Passing Out Parade Held At BSF's Subsidiary Training Centre

Indore News: Constable’s Passing Out Parade Held At BSF's Subsidiary Training Centre

MP News: Ratlam In Indore Economic Hub To Power Regional Growth

MP News: Ratlam In Indore Economic Hub To Power Regional Growth

Indore News: PG Student Loses 22 Kg After Severe Harassment By Seniors At MGM Medical College

Indore News: PG Student Loses 22 Kg After Severe Harassment By Seniors At MGM Medical College

MP News: 5-Year-Old Dies During Blood Transfusion In Neemuch; Family Blames Doctor

MP News: 5-Year-Old Dies During Blood Transfusion In Neemuch; Family Blames Doctor