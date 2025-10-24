MP News: Youth’s Death In Road Accident Sparks Protest On NH-3; Villagers Demand Service Road In Barwani | Representational Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The death of a 20-year-old man in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Julwania on Thursday night, triggered protests by villagers who demanded construction of a service road on NH3.

The protest was staged by villagers on Friday morning, leading to long traffic jam on National Highway 3.

According to police, the incident, which occurred near Devla gate, claimed the life of Suraj Tomar (20) and seriously injured another youth, Satish, after they were hit by a vehicle.

Villager Mansharam and BJP leader Virendra Singh Darbar jointly claimed that lack of a service road near Julwania forces residents, including Suraj and Satish, to travel on the wrong side or cross the busy highway.

Following Suraj's post-mortem, enraged villagers placed his body on the highway, blocking the crucial route and demanding the immediate construction of a service road to prevent future tragedies.

Police and administrative officials rushed to the scene to try and pacify the situation, along with a large police force deployed. The protest resulted in long queues of vehicles stretching along the NH.