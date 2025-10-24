MP News: Accused Bikers Rush Road Accident Victim To Chhatarpur Hospital, Get Brutally Thrashed By Kin-- VIDEO

MP News: 35-Year-Old Man Dies in Bike Accident, Angry Relatives Storm Hospital and Brutally Beat Three Bikers In Chhatarpur--VIDEO |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Family of a road accident victim brutally assaulted three accused bikers in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Thursday night. They beat the trio with belts and dragged them outside the hospital.

The bikers rammed into a 35-year-old Dilip Yadav at Panna Naka around 8pm on Thursday. They immediately applied the brakes, picked the victim and rushed him to the district hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors declared him dead.

Dilip's family members and relatives were informed. They rushed to the hospital. Seeing the accused bikers, the family turned furious and attacked them.

A video of the altercation has now surfaced and is rapidly going viral.

Check the video:

Man Dies After His Cycle Collides With Bike; Angry Relatives Beat Biker, Create Ruckus at Chhatarpur Hospital#MadhyaPradehsh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/zafSVgvxnz — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 24, 2025

In the video, an enraged mob can be seen assaulting three young men inside the emergency ward while guards and police tried to intervene.

According to reports, the altercation turned violent in the emergency ward of the district hospital, where around 14-15 people gathered and started assaulting the three bikers using belts, punches, and kicks. Hospital guards and police officers tried to stop them but were manhandled.

They three young bikers were dragged outside the hospital to Chhatrasal intersection. The hospital guards informed the police control room, and soon, a police team arrived to calm the situation. The three assaulted men were rescued, and the police began an investigation.