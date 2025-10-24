 MP News: All Bottles Of Coldriff Syrup Freezed, Says DyCM Rajendra Shukla
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: All Bottles Of Coldriff Syrup Freezed, Says DyCM Rajendra Shukla

MP News: All Bottles Of Coldriff Syrup Freezed, Says DyCM Rajendra Shukla

The state government is working to upgrade drug-testing facilities and strengthen related infrastructure, Shukla said

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
MP News: All Bottles Of Coldriff Syrup Freezed, Supply Restricted To Chhindwara Says DyCM Rajendra Shukla |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Thursday said that all bottles of the toxic Coldriff syrup have been freezed. The supply of the contaminated syrup was limited to Chhindwara district, Shukla told Free Press after the cabinet meeting at Mantralaya.

He said stern action has already been taken as per norms and added that it is the responsibility of drug manufacturers to obtain mandatory certification from government regulatory bodies before releasing products into the market.

Read Also
MP News: "Inka Kachra Inke Ghar Mein Dalo...' Chhatarpur Municipality CMO Asks Staff To Dump Garbage...
article-image

The state government is working to upgrade drug-testing facilities and strengthen related infrastructure, Shukla said.

Notably, more than two dozen children died after consuming Coldriff syrup in Chhindwara. Following the incident, the government has intensified its state-wide drug inspection drive and collected samples of other syrups. Their test reports are awaited.

FPJ Shorts
'Unfit Buses Will Be Seized, No Playing With Civilian Lives': Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar On Kurnool Bus Tragedy
'Unfit Buses Will Be Seized, No Playing With Civilian Lives': Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar On Kurnool Bus Tragedy
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Malad West Call Centre, Firefighters Extinguish Blaze Despite Glass Facade
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Malad West Call Centre, Firefighters Extinguish Blaze Despite Glass Facade
'Every Chat, Every Call Being Tracked': Warns BJP Leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls
'Every Chat, Every Call Being Tracked': Warns BJP Leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls
NIOS Certificates Recognised Equally, AICTE Warns Colleges Against Discrimination
NIOS Certificates Recognised Equally, AICTE Warns Colleges Against Discrimination

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Accused Bikers Rush Road Accident Victim To Chhatarpur Hospital, Get Brutally Thrashed By...

MP News: Accused Bikers Rush Road Accident Victim To Chhatarpur Hospital, Get Brutally Thrashed By...

MP News: All Bottles Of Coldriff Syrup Freezed, Says DyCM Rajendra Shukla

MP News: All Bottles Of Coldriff Syrup Freezed, Says DyCM Rajendra Shukla

Bhopal News: Bajrang Dal Members Break Into Private Diwali Party, Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ And...

Bhopal News: Bajrang Dal Members Break Into Private Diwali Party, Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ And...

Madhya Pradesh October 24 2025, Weather Update: Warm And Sunny Now; Rain, Thunderstorms Expected...

Madhya Pradesh October 24 2025, Weather Update: Warm And Sunny Now; Rain, Thunderstorms Expected...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Action Against Negligent Bank; Govt Officials Districts With Zero...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Action Against Negligent Bank; Govt Officials Districts With Zero...