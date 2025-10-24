MP News: All Bottles Of Coldriff Syrup Freezed, Says DyCM Rajendra Shukla

MP News: All Bottles Of Coldriff Syrup Freezed, Supply Restricted To Chhindwara Says DyCM Rajendra Shukla |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Thursday said that all bottles of the toxic Coldriff syrup have been freezed. The supply of the contaminated syrup was limited to Chhindwara district, Shukla told Free Press after the cabinet meeting at Mantralaya.

He said stern action has already been taken as per norms and added that it is the responsibility of drug manufacturers to obtain mandatory certification from government regulatory bodies before releasing products into the market.

The state government is working to upgrade drug-testing facilities and strengthen related infrastructure, Shukla said.

Notably, more than two dozen children died after consuming Coldriff syrup in Chhindwara. Following the incident, the government has intensified its state-wide drug inspection drive and collected samples of other syrups. Their test reports are awaited.