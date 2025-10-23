Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video went viral on social media showing Chhatarpur Municipal Council's CMO in action against the garbage on roads and a BJP leader. CMO Shailendra Singh instructed the sanitation staff to pick up the waste littered outside BJP leader Mahesh Rai's residence and dump it in his courtyard.

According to information, Rai's family dumped garbage consisting of empty sweet boxes, washing detergent packets, and some papers outside their home on the roadside at Harpalpur in Chhatarpur. The Chhatarpur Nagar Parishad CMO noticed the garbage during the inspection and asked cleaning staff to pick the garbage from the road and dump it in Rai's courtyard.

"Dalo, inka kachra ghar ke andar dalo. Pura Kachra andar dalo (Dump it, dump all his garbage in his house)," CMO Singh can be heard instructing the staff in the viral video.

"Haan, haan, ap ghar mein dalwaiye kachra... Ap log khud to vyvasta karte nahi hain..." (You people have failed to make proper arrangements for waste disposal, so go ahead and dump it in our house), a BJP leader can be heard replying to the CMO.

Netizens hail CMO

CMO Shailendra Singh's bold move is earning him heaps of praises by the netizens. An Instagram user commented on the video, "Respect". Another wrote, "it is everyone's responsibility to ensure cleanliness."

Similarly, one of the comments read, "Neta hai to kya road par kachra dalega (He can't just dump garbage on road because he is a politician).

Rai files police complaint

BJP leader Mahesh Rai has filed a complaint at the police station and showed CCTV footage as the evidence. He has demanded action against CMO Shailendra Singh.