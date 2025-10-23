 MP News: "Inka Kachra Inke Ghar Mein Dalo...' Chhatarpur Municipality CMO Asks Staff To Dump Garbage At BJP Leader's Residence; Netizens Hail His Bold Move
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: "Inka Kachra Inke Ghar Mein Dalo...' Chhatarpur Municipality CMO Asks Staff To Dump Garbage At BJP Leader's Residence; Netizens Hail His Bold Move

MP News: "Inka Kachra Inke Ghar Mein Dalo...' Chhatarpur Municipality CMO Asks Staff To Dump Garbage At BJP Leader's Residence; Netizens Hail His Bold Move

BJP leader Mahesh Rai has filed a complaint at the police station and showed CCTV footage as the evidence.

Khushboo BattaUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video went viral on social media showing Chhatarpur Municipal Council's CMO in action against the garbage on roads and a BJP leader. CMO Shailendra Singh instructed the sanitation staff to pick up the waste littered outside BJP leader Mahesh Rai's residence and dump it in his courtyard.

According to information, Rai's family dumped garbage consisting of empty sweet boxes, washing detergent packets, and some papers outside their home on the roadside at Harpalpur in Chhatarpur. The Chhatarpur Nagar Parishad CMO noticed the garbage during the inspection and asked cleaning staff to pick the garbage from the road and dump it in Rai's courtyard.

"Dalo, inka kachra ghar ke andar dalo. Pura Kachra andar dalo (Dump it, dump all his garbage in his house)," CMO Singh can be heard instructing the staff in the viral video.

"Haan, haan, ap ghar mein dalwaiye kachra... Ap log khud to vyvasta karte nahi hain..." (You people have failed to make proper arrangements for waste disposal, so go ahead and dump it in our house), a BJP leader can be heard replying to the CMO.

FPJ Shorts
Hyderabad: Three Arrested After Gaurakshak Sonu Singh Shot During Cattle Transport Dispute, Police Hunt Fourth Accused
Hyderabad: Three Arrested After Gaurakshak Sonu Singh Shot During Cattle Transport Dispute, Police Hunt Fourth Accused
'Tereko Call Dena Padega': Rohit Sharma's On-Field Chat With Shreyas Iyer Goes Viral During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI; Video
'Tereko Call Dena Padega': Rohit Sharma's On-Field Chat With Shreyas Iyer Goes Viral During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI; Video
'I Will Forever Love Wearing A Saree,' Says Shikhar Dhawan's GF Sophie Shine
'I Will Forever Love Wearing A Saree,' Says Shikhar Dhawan's GF Sophie Shine
Andhra Pradesh: TDP-Linked Accused In Kakinada Minor Sexual Assault Case Commits Suicide by Jumping Into Lake En Route To Court
Andhra Pradesh: TDP-Linked Accused In Kakinada Minor Sexual Assault Case Commits Suicide by Jumping Into Lake En Route To Court
Read Also
Indore News: Senior Congress Leader Pravesh Agrawal Dies Of Suffocation After Fire Breaks Out At His...
article-image

Netizens hail CMO

CMO Shailendra Singh's bold move is earning him heaps of praises by the netizens. An Instagram user commented on the video, "Respect". Another wrote, "it is everyone's responsibility to ensure cleanliness."

Similarly, one of the comments read, "Neta hai to kya road par kachra dalega (He can't just dump garbage on road because he is a politician).

Rai files police complaint

BJP leader Mahesh Rai has filed a complaint at the police station and showed CCTV footage as the evidence. He has demanded action against CMO Shailendra Singh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: "Inka Kachra Inke Ghar Mein Dalo...' Chhatarpur Municipality CMO Asks Staff To Dump Garbage...

MP News:

MP News: Sarpanch Representative Brutally Beats, Slaps Dalit Woman After She Demands ₹10K Given...

MP News: Sarpanch Representative Brutally Beats, Slaps Dalit Woman After She Demands ₹10K Given...

Madhya Pradesh October 23 2025, Weather Update: Dry Spell Continues Across State, No Rain In Sight...

Madhya Pradesh October 23 2025, Weather Update: Dry Spell Continues Across State, No Rain In Sight...

Bhopal News: SUV Driver That Killed 2 Persons Arrested

Bhopal News: SUV Driver That Killed 2 Persons Arrested

Bhopal News: Notorious Criminal Stabs Youth With Knife Over Petty Issue

Bhopal News: Notorious Criminal Stabs Youth With Knife Over Petty Issue